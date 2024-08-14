Chairman and directors resign from Harland & Wolff board with ‘immediate effect’

By Claire Cartmill
Published 14th Aug 2024, 08:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The non-executive chairman of Harland & Wolff has resigned from the beleaguered firm’s board alongside two other non-executive directors

The non-executive chairman of Harland & Wolff has resigned from the beleaguered firm’s board alongside two other non-executive directors. The departures come as the shipbuilding business, which owns the yard where the Titanic was built, is beset by challenges.

Chairman Malcolm Groat, plus Sir Jonathon Band and Katya Zotova, have resigned from the board with immediate effect, the company has announced.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In recent months, Harland & Wolff has been hit by the loss of a UK government loan and a lucrative contract and only this week said it did not believe the company can finalise its 2023 accounts on a going concern basis.

The chairman of Harland & Wolff has stepped down (Image credit: H&W)The chairman of Harland & Wolff has stepped down (Image credit: H&W)
The chairman of Harland & Wolff has stepped down (Image credit: H&W)
Read More
Northern Ireland family-run logistics firm to open new £14million chill storage ...

Work to complete its unpublished accounts has been suspended, with resources being focused on a process with financial adviser Rothschild & Co to identify a route forward that will maximise value for stakeholders and seek to preserve Harland & Wolff's core operations at its delivery centres in Belfast, Appledore, Methil and Arnish.

Concerns have reportedly been raised by investors that these plans could include a pre-pack administration which would wipe out the value of their stakes.

Russell Downs, interim executive chairman, whose appointment was announced last month, said: "On behalf of the board, I wish to thank our outgoing non-executive directors for the time and hard work that they have put in over the years in support of the company and wish them well in their future endeavours."

Harland & Wolff's former chief executive John Wood stepped down last month.

Related topics:WorkJohn Wood

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.