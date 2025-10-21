‘I just knew it was a Hope Macaulay’...The Coleraine designer’s bold knit stole the spotlight on BBC’s hit show, with fans praising its instantly recognisable style

A bold and beautiful jacket created by a Coleraine fashion label has captured national attention after making a high-profile appearance on the BBC’s hit show Celebrity Traitors.

The striking lime green chunky knit, designed by Hope Macaulay, was worn by singer-songwriter and actress Charlotte Church during episode three of the reality competition. The moment not only brought a pop of colour to the show’s typically tense and moody atmosphere, but it also shone a spotlight on the growing success of the Northern Irish designer.

Celebrity Traitors, a psychological reality game show, features a cast of celebrities working to uncover saboteurs among them while navigating a web of trust, lies, and strategy. Despite the intense gameplay, it was Charlotte’s fashion choice that stole viewers' attention with the eye-catching cardigan quickly becoming a talking point.

Excitement over the cardigan’s TV debut quickly spread to social media, where Hope’s proud mum, Lesley Macaulay, shared her joy ahead of the episode airing.

“Charlotte Church wearing a Hope Macaulay on BBC Celebrity Traitors tonight,” Lesley wrote. “Two words: bursting: excitement.”

She added: “How excited are we all tonight in the @hope.macaulay team by seeing @therealcharlottechurch wearing a Hope Macaulay Colossal Chunky knit jacket on @ukthetraitors.”

The striking lime green knit, designed by Coleraine's Hope Macaulay, was worn by singer-songwriter and actress Charlotte Church during episode three of the BBC’s hit show Celebrity Traitors. Credit BBC and Facebook

Fans were quick to react with many praising its instantly recognisable style and celebrating the brand’s moment in the spotlight.

The brand is known for its oversized knits and using ethically sourced materials with each piece handmade by a team of knitters in Northern Ireland.