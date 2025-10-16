Charting a course for global growth: Lessons from MJM Marine with NI Chamber
Growing and ambitious businesses are invited to learn from the growth story of MJM Marine at an NI Chamber event on Wednesday, October 22 in Clandeboye Lodge, Bangor at 9am.
From its origins in Northern Ireland to delivering complex projects across the globe, MJM Marine has established itself as a world-leader in specialist marine outfitting.
At this ‘Grow with Danske Bank’ event, members of the leadership team will share their journey of innovation, strategic growth and operational excellence.
Speakers will include Fiona Nevin, head of Global Business Development, Christopher Rodgers, chief financial officer and Sinead Carberry, head of Innovation.
Attendees can expect candid insights into managing international expansion, staying competitive in a fast-moving industry and building a business that consistently delivers world-class results.
Open to NI Chamber members at all stages of the growth trajectory, this event is an ideal opportunity to both learn and network with like-minded professionals and peers.
Spaces are limited. To secure a spot, register on NI Chamber’s website.
This Grow with Danske Bank event is delivered with the support NI Chamber’s SME Partner, Power NI.