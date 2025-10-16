Join NI Chamber next week in Bangor to hear how a Northern Ireland success story scaled globally — insights on innovation, international expansion, and operational excellence from MJM Marine’s leadership team

Growing and ambitious businesses are invited to learn from the growth story of MJM Marine at an NI Chamber event on Wednesday, October 22 in Clandeboye Lodge, Bangor at 9am.

From its origins in Northern Ireland to delivering complex projects across the globe, MJM Marine has established itself as a world-leader in specialist marine outfitting.

At this ‘Grow with Danske Bank’ event, members of the leadership team will share their journey of innovation, strategic growth and operational excellence.

MJM to share growth story with NI Chamber members. Pictured is Christopher Rodgers, MJM Marine, Geoff Sharpe, Danske Bank, Sinead Carberry, MJM Marine, Fiona Nevin, MJM Marine and Christopher Morrow, NI Chamber

Speakers will include Fiona Nevin, head of Global Business Development, Christopher Rodgers, chief financial officer and Sinead Carberry, head of Innovation.

Attendees can expect candid insights into managing international expansion, staying competitive in a fast-moving industry and building a business that consistently delivers world-class results.

Open to NI Chamber members at all stages of the growth trajectory, this event is an ideal opportunity to both learn and network with like-minded professionals and peers.

Spaces are limited. To secure a spot, register on NI Chamber’s website.