'We are excited': Ballymena deathcare tech firm boosts footprint in North America as it advances mission to modernize operations

By Claire Cartmill
Published 16th Oct 2025, 12:51 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2025, 12:52 BST
The strategic acquisition brings MIS customers into PlotBox’s modern cloud platform, advancing innovation and support for funeral and cemetery operators across the U.S.

Northern Ireland’s PlotBox, a cloud-native software provider to cemeteries, crematoria funeral homes, has acquired HMIS (also known as MIS) from Batesville in Arkansas.

The acquisition significantly boosts the Ballymena firm’s footprint in North America and aligns with its mission to modernize deathcare operations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

MIS, acquired by Batesville in 2012, is a management platform that supports funeral and cemetery operators across North America with tools for case management, scheduling, billing, and aftercare, integrated with accounting and payment systems.

The move follows a year of strategic growth for PlotBox, including new investment from Serent Capital and its expansion into the funeral home segment. CEO Sean McAllister emphasized the company’s focus on delivering innovative, reliable technology to meet the complex needs of deathcare professionals.

placeholder image
Read More
Council sets key condition for new Food Warehouse proposal creating 80 jobs — Co...

MIS customers will now gain access to PlotBox’s full software suite, which consolidates mapping, records, sales, finance, and operations into a single cloud-based platform.

Sean McAllister, chief executive officer of PlotBox explained: “At PlotBox, we believe funeral and cemetery professionals deserve technology that meets the complexity of their work and supports their commitment to service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Northern Ireland’s PlotBox, a cloud-native software provider to cemeteries, crematoria funeral homes, has acquired HMIS (also known as MIS) from Batesville in Arkansas. Pictured is Sean and Leona McAllisterplaceholder image
Northern Ireland’s PlotBox, a cloud-native software provider to cemeteries, crematoria funeral homes, has acquired HMIS (also known as MIS) from Batesville in Arkansas. Pictured is Sean and Leona McAllister

“We are excited to welcome MIS customers and provide them with the innovation, reliability, and partnership they need to operate with confidence.”

PlotBox is committed to providing exceptional service and support to the MIS customer base while also giving customers access to PlotBox’s full software suite, which integrates mapping, records, sales, finance, inventory, and reporting into a single cloud-based system.

The platform is used by a growing number of cemeteries, crematoria, and funeral homes to streamline daily operations and scale with evolving business needs.

Related topics:BallymenaArkansasNorthern Ireland
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice