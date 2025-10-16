'We are excited': Ballymena deathcare tech firm boosts footprint in North America as it advances mission to modernize operations
Northern Ireland’s PlotBox, a cloud-native software provider to cemeteries, crematoria funeral homes, has acquired HMIS (also known as MIS) from Batesville in Arkansas.
The acquisition significantly boosts the Ballymena firm’s footprint in North America and aligns with its mission to modernize deathcare operations.
MIS, acquired by Batesville in 2012, is a management platform that supports funeral and cemetery operators across North America with tools for case management, scheduling, billing, and aftercare, integrated with accounting and payment systems.
The move follows a year of strategic growth for PlotBox, including new investment from Serent Capital and its expansion into the funeral home segment. CEO Sean McAllister emphasized the company’s focus on delivering innovative, reliable technology to meet the complex needs of deathcare professionals.
MIS customers will now gain access to PlotBox’s full software suite, which consolidates mapping, records, sales, finance, and operations into a single cloud-based platform.
Sean McAllister, chief executive officer of PlotBox explained: “At PlotBox, we believe funeral and cemetery professionals deserve technology that meets the complexity of their work and supports their commitment to service.
“We are excited to welcome MIS customers and provide them with the innovation, reliability, and partnership they need to operate with confidence.”
PlotBox is committed to providing exceptional service and support to the MIS customer base while also giving customers access to PlotBox’s full software suite, which integrates mapping, records, sales, finance, inventory, and reporting into a single cloud-based system.
The platform is used by a growing number of cemeteries, crematoria, and funeral homes to streamline daily operations and scale with evolving business needs.