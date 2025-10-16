The strategic acquisition brings MIS customers into PlotBox’s modern cloud platform, advancing innovation and support for funeral and cemetery operators across the U.S.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland’s PlotBox, a cloud-native software provider to cemeteries, crematoria funeral homes, has acquired HMIS (also known as MIS) from Batesville in Arkansas.

The acquisition significantly boosts the Ballymena firm’s footprint in North America and aligns with its mission to modernize deathcare operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MIS, acquired by Batesville in 2012, is a management platform that supports funeral and cemetery operators across North America with tools for case management, scheduling, billing, and aftercare, integrated with accounting and payment systems.

The move follows a year of strategic growth for PlotBox, including new investment from Serent Capital and its expansion into the funeral home segment. CEO Sean McAllister emphasized the company’s focus on delivering innovative, reliable technology to meet the complex needs of deathcare professionals.

MIS customers will now gain access to PlotBox’s full software suite, which consolidates mapping, records, sales, finance, and operations into a single cloud-based platform.

Sean McAllister, chief executive officer of PlotBox explained: “At PlotBox, we believe funeral and cemetery professionals deserve technology that meets the complexity of their work and supports their commitment to service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland’s PlotBox, a cloud-native software provider to cemeteries, crematoria funeral homes, has acquired HMIS (also known as MIS) from Batesville in Arkansas. Pictured is Sean and Leona McAllister

“We are excited to welcome MIS customers and provide them with the innovation, reliability, and partnership they need to operate with confidence.”

PlotBox is committed to providing exceptional service and support to the MIS customer base while also giving customers access to PlotBox’s full software suite, which integrates mapping, records, sales, finance, inventory, and reporting into a single cloud-based system.