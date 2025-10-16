Planning officials back Magmel Ltd’s bid to convert former Argos unit at Coleraine’s Riverside Park into new Food Warehouse store – subject to a legal agreement

Councillors are set to vote next week on a proposal that could bring The Food Warehouse supermarket to Coleraine’s Riverside Centre.

The application, lodged by Magmel Ltd, will go before the Planning Committee on October 22 2025.

It seeks to vary an existing planning condition to allow the sale of convenience goods from Unit 2 — formerly occupied by Argos — paving the way for The Food Warehouse, which is part of the Iceland Foods Group, to open on the site.

Planning officials have recommended the proposal for approval, subject to a key condition: a legal agreement requiring the existing Iceland store in Coleraine town centre to remain open for at least five years after the new outlet begins trading.

The stipulation aims to safeguard the vitality of the town centre and minimise the risk of trade being drawn to the out-of-town location.

The committee report highlights a planned £1.5 million investment, which would generate up to 50 retail jobs and 30 construction roles. Notably, no public objections have been received in relation to the development.

Officials concluded that, with the legal agreement in place, the new store would not cause significant harm to Coleraine’s town centre and that there is sufficient capacity in the local retail market to support the expansion.

If approved, The Food Warehouse would join a growing list of major retailers at the Riverside Centre, located to the south of the town—a move seen as part of Coleraine’s evolving retail landscape.

Earlier this year, we were first to report The Food Warehouse’s interest in opening in Coleraine. Launched in 2014, the chain reimagines the traditional supermarket model with spacious, warehouse-style layouts. Stores are typically twice the size of a standard Iceland branch and offer wide aisles along with larger pack sizes aimed at providing greater value for money.