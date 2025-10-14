Council also backed the redevelopment of the former Lidl supermarket building on Montgomery Road and change of use to a builders’ merchant premises for JP Corry

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belfast City Council’s Planning Committee has granted approval for three residential developments which will provide 160 new homes in the city.

Three separate planning applications were approved for the new housing on sites between Finaghy Road North and Blacks Road, on the Antrim Road, and, on Upper Dunmurry Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first planning application given the green light was for 94 new dwellings – a mix of semi-detached, detached housing and apartments. This is on land to the south and west of Woodland Grange to the north of Blacks Gate and to the east of Moor Park Mews.

CGI image of one of three residential developments approved at Belfast City Council’s Planning Committee on land between Finaghy Road North and Blacks Road. This development will see 94 new homes provided – a mix of semi-detached, detached housing and apartments

The second planning application approved was for a social housing development on land at 733-735 Antrim Road. This would see the demolition of current buildings on site to facilitate the development – made up of two buildings, containing 34 units.

The third planning application approved was for the demolition of existing buildings on land at 39 Upper Dunmurry Lane, for the erection of 32 apartments in three blocks. These would include one and two-bedroom apartments.

Councillor Ryan Murphy, chair of the council’s Planning Committee, said: “It’s fantastic news for the city to see these three residential developments given the green light, this evening, by our Planning Committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s 160 new homes for our residents – also meeting one of the targets of our city’s community plan, the Belfast Agenda, working with city partners to provide new homes, across all types of property, across the city.”

Other planning applications approved, at the Committee, included extensions/alterations to the former Lidl supermarket building on Montgomery Road and change of use to a builders’ merchant premises with outside stock yard.