VAVA Influence, one of Northern Ireland's leading influencer marketing agencies, is entering an exciting new era as director, Chloe Henning, assumes full ownership of the business. This transition follows the amicable departure of co-founder Francesca Morelli, who is stepping down to embark on a new journey, both professionally and personally. Francesca, who co-founded VAVA Influence in 2020, has been a driving force in establishing the agency as a trailblazer in influencer-led marketing. Over the years her leadership has been instrumental in transforming a £500 investment into a thriving business that has become a trusted partner for brands seeking authentic, creative campaigns. The team extends its gratitude to Francesca for her vision, dedication and leadership and wishes her every success in her future endeavours.
Reflecting on her time with the agency, Francesca said: "As I approach my 28th birthday, I feel it's the right time to explore new opportunities, as well as pursue a lifelong dream of travelling - something I've put on hold while Chloe and I built this business from the ground up.
"Founding and growing VAVA Influence has been an incredible journey, and I am immensely proud of what we've achieved together. Chloe has been a vital part of our success, and I know that the agency will flourish under her leadership. While I am excited to embrace new challenges, I will always be cheering on the team at VAVA Influence as they continue to thrive." Taking over the reins is Chloe Henning, a well-known figure in the marketing industry and a key driving force behind VAVA Influence's growth. Chloe has been pivotal in diversifying the agency's service offering and solidifying its reputation as an innovator in influencer marketing. Under her leadership, the agency will focus on further expansion, with plans to grow its client base, offering cutting-edge solutions to help clients connect with their audiences.
Commenting on the transition, Chloe explained: "I am deeply honoured to take on this new role and excited about the future of VAVA Influence. Francesca and I built this business on collaboration and creativity, and I'm committed to upholding those values as we enter this exciting new chapter. Our focus remains on empowering brands and influencers alike, helping them connect in meaningful ways to drive growth and impact." A key highlight of the agency's calendar, the VAVA Awards, will continue to be a cornerstone of its mission to elevate the influencer marketing industry. As the headline sponsor of the 2025 awards, Thomson Carter has already confirmed its partnership, cementing the event's reputation as the premier celebration of creativity and excellence within the influencer community. Chloe added: "The VAVA Awards not only showcase outstanding talent but also highlight the strategic impact influencer marketing delivers for businesses across Ireland. This event, along with our continued focus on innovation, reflect VAVA's role as a leader in this fast-evolving industry." The team at VAVA Influence would like to reassure all stakeholders that continuity and excellence remain top priorities throughout this transition. The business is fully committed to delivering the same high standard of service clients have come to expect, while embracing fresh opportunities for growth and innovation.
