Under the terms of the new deal, Maxol will continue to supply 30 Henderson Group owned service stations with branded fuel, and has also secured the introduction of its Lubricants range of branded Motor Oils, AdBlue and Car Care products into an extended range of Henderson’s company owned stores

Maxol, Northern Ireland’s leading forecourt and convenience retailer, has announced the renewal of its strategic alliance with the Henderson Group, the company that owns the Spar NI franchise.

The new deal, worth more than £625m over five years, cements a partnership that began nearly two decades ago between two of Northern Ireland’s leading family-owned businesses, The Maxol Group and Henderson Wholesale Limited.

Maxol and Henderson Group have announced the renewal of a deal worth more than £625m over five years. Pictured is Neil Gamble, chief financial officer, Henderson Group with Brian Donaldson, CEO of The Maxol Group

This represents a new departure for its lubricants business in Northern Ireland and reflects the investment the business has made within its lubricants production facility in Dublin and a refresh of its packaging in the last five years.

Meanwhile, Henderson’s will continue to supply the 23 company owned Maxol service stations in Northern Ireland, under the Spar fascia brand, with its strong emphasis on supporting local suppliers. In a further development, Hendersons will roll out their Spar food-to-go offer, Delish Deli, across all Maxol stores during the lifetime of the new agreement.

Maxol is continuing to deliver its programme of investment across its company owned network with three major redevelopments scheduled over the next 12 months in Northern Ireland. Fortwilliam is underway, Belvoir and the first phase of Hilden are open and phase two will open at the end of January. With this renewed deal, Maxol will incorporate the Spar convenience offer into each of these redevelopments and any new investments that are announced over the next five years.

Brian Donaldson, CEO of The Maxol Group, said: “Today’s announcement cements a great long-term partnership between two of Northern Ireland’s long-established family-owned businesses.

"The deal not only highlights our shared commitment to supporting local suppliers, it also ensures we can continue to provide our customers with quality, choice, value and convenience throughout the day, whether that’s a grab-and-go breakfast and lunch, freshly brewed Barista Bar coffee or everyday fresh ingredients to cook at home - right where they need it, in the heart of their local community."

Neil Gamble, chief financial officer, Henderson Group, added: “The announcement of our continued alliance with Maxol Group marks a significant milestone for Henderson Group.