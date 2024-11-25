The Newry firm, which worked with Dromore Road Primary School, now sees bi-weekly deliveries of Deli Lites Ireland products – such as ham and cheddar cheese sandwiches – donated and delivered to the school

A Northern Ireland food-to-go firm has announced the launch of Deli Littles, a new community programme that will provide snacks for school children.

The scheme is part of Deli Lites Ireland’s mission to have a meaningful impact by using business as a force for good in the local community and beyond.

The team worked with teachers and staff at Dromore Road Primary School, located near the company’s head office in Warrenpoint, to implement the programme. It now sees bi-weekly deliveries of Deli Lites Ireland products – such as ham and cheddar cheese sandwiches – donated and delivered to the school by the company.

The Deli Littles programme embodies Deli Lites Ireland’s commitment to ‘Do Right with Every Bite’ by fuelling education for our future leaders. Following a successful trial with Dromore Road Primary School, Deli Lites Ireland is working on plans to expand Deli Littles across Northern Ireland over the next 12 months.

“Supporting our community has always been a key focus for Deli Lites Ireland and we’re pleased to continue that mission with the launch of Deli Littles,” said Brian Reid, Deli Lites Ireland co-founder and CEO. “The programme aims to help children to achieve their full potential, a goal that everyone at Deli Lites Ireland is passionate about supporting.”

“We think Deli Littles is a fantastic initiative from a brilliant company in our community and it will have a great impact on many children here in Warrenpoint and beyond,” added Sharon McGrath, Principal of Dromore Road Primary School. “Our staff and teachers have enjoyed working with the Deli Lites Ireland team on the launch of Deli Littles and I wish everyone at the company well as they help schools tackle the genuine problem of classroom hunger.”

Deli Lites Ireland, based in Warrenpoint, produces over 30 million delicious food on the move and artisanal bakery items annually that are sold globally.