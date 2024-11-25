Ergo is recruiting for 40 hybrid roles, adding to its 700-strong international IT workforce across five markets including Ireland, the UK, US, Romania, and New Zealand

Economy Minister Conor Murphy has announced a £4.5 million investment by leading IT solutions provider, Ergo, to establish a new office in Northern Ireland that will create 40 high-quality jobs over three years.

Ergo’s expansion aims to attract local talent to bolster its digital practice, and build out its wider managed services proposition, incorporating IT solutions covering cloud and infrastructure, data and AI, as well as cyber security for organisations across both the public and private sectors.

Economy Minister Conor Murphy has announced a £4.5 million investment by leading IT solutions provider, Ergo, to establish a new office in the North that will create 40 high-quality jobs over three years. Pictured is John Molloy, general manager, Ergo, Yvonne Meijerhof, head of marketing and product, Ergo, Conal O’Donnell, COO, Ergo, Conor Murphy, Economy Minister and Steve Harper, executive director international business and skills, Invest NI

Welcoming the investment, which is supported by Invest NI, Minister Murphy, said: “The software and cyber sector is one of the north’s most innovative, productive and export-orientated sectors. Ergo’s investment recognises the benefits of establishing operations in the north, it capitalises on our high-quality IT skills base and world-class IT graduates.

“Investment’s like Ergo’s will help to grow the sector by creating high-quality jobs that support economic growth. With salaries well above the private sector median, these roles will contribute almost £2.4 million annually into the local economy. I also welcome Ergo’s commitment to equality and inclusivity, aligning with my vision of providing Good Jobs for all.”

Ergo’s new office in Clockwise, River House near Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter supports its strategy of driving economic growth, job creation, and tech exports from Northern Ireland. The company is recruiting for 40 hybrid roles, adding to its 700-strong international IT workforce across five markets including Ireland, the UK, US, Romania, and New Zealand.

Paul McCann, Ergo’s CEO, explained: “Ergo sits at the intersection of business and technology and CIOs the world over trust us for our proven track record over the past 30 years. Our presence in Northern Ireland means we will now be ideally situated between two key markets across Ireland and the UK, allowing us to serve even more customers as we continue to expand our footprint globally.”

Led by General Manager John Molloy, the new Northern Ireland team builds on Ergo’s rich history in Northern Ireland, having serviced clients in the region over several years. In particular, Ergo’s investment in the North capitalises on the company’s rapidly growing data and AI practice headed up by Belfast native, Alistair Stoops who joined Ergo earlier this year.

Paul continued: “The presence of a highly skilled workforce and the strong tech and business environment in Northern Ireland made it a very easy decision to invest in the region. Northern Ireland is a very attractive location for inward investment, start-ups, spin-outs and scale-ups, and Ergo are thrilled to be contributing to this thriving tech and business environment.”

Steve Harper, executive director of International Business at Invest NI, highlighted that the agency’s Dublin and Belfast teams have worked over many years to secure the investment for Northern Ireland: “Our teams in both Dublin and Belfast ensured that Ergo met with representatives from our universities and existing investors to find out what Northern Ireland has to offer. We are delighted that Ergo has decided to invest here and we will continue to work with the company to support its growth.