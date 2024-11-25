LSG Sky Chefs has ordered its 289th piece of GSE from Dungannon’s Mallaghan with an agreement that has orders through 2027, including 96 high-tech catering trucks set for 2025 delivery

LSG Sky Chefs, one of the world’s largest airline catering and hospitality companies and Mallaghan, a global leader in the manufacturing of Ground Support Equipment (GSE), have marked a major milestone in their partnership.

LSG Sky Chefs has ordered its 289th piece of GSE from Dungannon-based Mallaghan with an agreement that has orders through 2027, including 96 high-tech catering trucks set for 2025 delivery.

This strategic investment underscores LSG Sky Chefs' commitment to enhancing operational capabilities and sustainability, while also showcasing the unrivalled innovation and support provided by Mallaghan.

The new wide-body catering trucks will feature state-of-the-art safety and convenience features, including intelligent truck camera systems, anti-collision systems and new rear-truck entry designs.

Upgraded systems and intelligence will also provide Sky Chefs with actionable data to continuously improve safety operations and sustainability efforts, and provide drivers with the best equipment to give customers around the globe millions of fresh meals each and every day.

“At LSG Sky Chefs, we are committed to delivering exceptional service and operational efficiency across all our ground handling operations. Our latest fleet investment with Mallaghan represents a significant step forward in ensuring our teams have access to the latest innovative equipment to support the growing demands of the aviation industry,” said Greg Anderson, CEO of LSG Sky Chefs.

“We believe this partnership will enable us to continue exceeding customer expectations while enhancing our environmental footprint through state-of-the-art, sustainable technology.”

Commenting on the success of the long-term partnership, Ronan Mallaghan, CEO of Mallaghan, said: “Reaching this significant milestone with LSG Sky Chefs, a company that shares our commitment to quality and efficiency, underscores the strength and longevity of our relationship.

“LSG Sky Chefs has been a significant influence in the growth of Mallaghan in North America, and we wouldn’t be where we are today without its support and belief in our ability to deliver products that not only meet its expectations, but exceed them.

“The next addition to its fleet, a fully electric catering truck, will enable LSG Sky Chefs to lower its emissions and take another step closer to achieving its sustainability goals, and we are thrilled to be part of the team helping to make this happen.”

This order complements the wide range of Mallaghan products already owned by LSG Sky Chefs following over 12 years working together.