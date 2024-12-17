Civil engineering firm Amey secures £35million consultancy services contract

By Claire Cartmill
Published 17th Dec 2024, 17:08 BST

The TRAM engineering services consultancy contract will deliver major and minor highway improvements, active travel schemes, and more sustainable transport infrastructure across the region

London-based civil engineering firm Amey has been awarded a new £35million contract to deliver a range of consultancy services across Northern Ireland.

The contract was agreed with the Department for Infrastructure Transport and Road Asset Management, the authority responsible for Northern Ireland’s transport network.

The TRAM engineering services consultancy contract will deliver major and minor highway improvements, active travel schemes, and more sustainable transport infrastructure across the region.

The TRAM engineering services consultancy contract will deliver major and minor highway improvements (Image credit: Pixabay)
Running for three years, with an option to extend for another two, the contract will see Amey deliver project scoping, feasibility assessments, conducting and implementing preliminary designs, procurement assessments, and site supervision.

Alex Gilbert, managing director for Amey, said: "We’re proud to continue our longstanding partnership with the Department for Infrastructure (DfI).

"This new contract for Transport and Road Asset Management (TRAM) consultancy services builds on nearly two decades of collaboration and highlights our shared commitment to delivering innovative and sustainable transport solutions.

"Together, we aim to enhance connectivity, support economic prosperity, and improve the everyday lives of communities across Northern Ireland."

