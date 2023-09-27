Watch more of our videos on Shots!

ALDI Ireland has agreed a major new deal with Bangor-based Clandeboye Estate Yogurts worth over £8.6 million.

The supermarket chain, which has no presence in Northern Ireland, announced four new contracts with suppliers from across Ireland worth £22.5m.

Clandeboye has been working with ALDI for more than 10 years, and this new two-year deal worth £8.6m will see the Bangor-based supplier continue to supply ALDI Ireland with granola and Greek style craft yoghurts, as well as supplying ALDI UK stores for the first time. The international expansion should allow the supplier to grow its sales volumes by more than 450% and expand its 20-strong workforce.

The biggest deal, worth £13.3m with Lakeland, will see the island’s biggest dairy co-op continue to supply milk and dairy products, including Clonbawn fresh and light milk, to Aldi stores across the Republic.

Aldi has also signed a new contract with Cork-based Velo Coffee Roasters, which has a base in Northern Ireland, and Donnelly Fresh Produce.

Announcing the new contract with Clandeboye, Colin Breslin, managing director of buying and services, ALDI Ireland, said: “At ALDI, we are committed to supporting our Irish producers, meaning our customers can enjoy the very best products the island of Ireland has to offer, and our suppliers can reach new markets with their produce. We have worked with Clandeboye Estate Yogurts Dairies for almost 10 years already, and this new deal we are announcing today is testament to the partnership we have built. The scale of this investment, worth more than £8.6 million, shows how much we value our relationship with Clandeboye. We’re delighted to be able to help them expand their offering across our UK stores, as well as across our stores in the Republic of Ireland, and are delighted this should enable them to grow their workforce.”

ALDI’s announcement of a new supplier contracts worth £22.5m with Lakeland Dairies, Clandeboye Estate Yogurt, Donnelly Fresh Produce and Velo Coffee Roasters are: Bryan Boggs, general manager, Clandeboye Estate Yogurts, Brendan Lappin, commercial manager, Lakeland consumer foods division, Colin Breslin, managing director of buying and services, ALDI Ireland, Charlie McConalogue TD, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Rob Horgan, Velo Coffee Roasters and Martin Gaffney, Donnelly Fresh Farms

