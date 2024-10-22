Clever Ghost certifies as a B Corporation
Certified by B Lab, the non-profit organisation behind the B Corp movement, Clever Ghost has demonstrated its adherence to the highest social and environmental standards, underscoring its dedication to goals beyond shareholder profit.
The B Corp certification addresses every aspect of a business’s operations, focusing on five key impact areas: Governance, Workers, Community, Environment, and Customers. This rigorous process requires businesses to reach a benchmark score of over 80 points, providing verified evidence of responsible practices, including energy efficiency, waste reduction, worker compensation, diversity, and corporate transparency. Moreover, companies must embed their commitment to a purpose beyond profit in their legal articles.
As a newly certified B Corp, Clever Ghost joins an international community of over 9,000 companies that have committed to transforming the way business operates. The UK’s B Corp community now includes over 2,000 companies from a wide range of industries, such as Patagonia, The Guardian, and innocent, all demonstrating that business can be a force for good.
Speaking on the certification, Paul Boal, Creative Director & Founder of Clever Ghost, said: "Our mission has always been to influence positive change through design, and achieving B Corp status validates that commitment. It’s more than just an achievement for us—it's a statement about the kind of business we want to be, one that places people and the planet on equal footing with profit."
Chris Turner, Executive Director of B Lab UK, welcomed Clever Ghost to the community: “We are delighted to welcome Clever Ghost to the B Corp community. This is a movement of companies who are committed to changing how business operates and believe business really can be a force for good. We know that Clever Ghost are going to be a fantastic addition to the community and will continue driving the conversation forward.”
The certification comes at a crucial time for the design industry, where increased attention is being placed on sustainability and social impact. Clever Ghost’s commitment to using creativity for positive change sets a powerful example for others in the sector.
In addition to becoming a B Corp, Clever Ghost has also been accredited as a Living Wage Employer. This ensures that all employees earn a minimum of £12 per hour, a rate higher than the government’s current minimum wage, reflecting the company’s dedication to fair pay and worker well-being. This dual recognition highlights Clever Ghost's broader commitment to ethical practices that prioritise both people and the planet.
Paul added: "From day one, we’ve been committed to fair wages. Our Living Wage accreditation formalises our promise to offer every employee a wage they can live on, not just the government minimum."
Through its commitment to the B Corp ethos and fair wages, Clever Ghost is setting a new standard for how creative agencies can blend purpose, profitability, and community impact.
These dual achievements reflect Clever Ghost's drive to create a socially responsible business that puts people first.