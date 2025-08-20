Facilities at Cotters Park. Pic supplied by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

A planning application for the retention of “high-end” glamping pods at a Co Antrim site was approved at a meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee at Mossley Mill on Monday evening.

Planning officer Alicia Leathem told the committee the Cotters Park facility at Ballydunmaul Road, is located between Randalstown and Toomebridge.

The officer said an application for glamping pods, which had been approved previously, was “not implemented in accordance with the approved plan”.

The proposal is for retention of glamping pods, communal building and welcome building including the erection of three associated pergolas, two new saunas, site office/reception and storage buildings, WC building; NIE/plant building, parking and landscaping works at Cotters Park.

The officer stressed the current proposal is a “standalone application to be considered on its own merits”. She pointed out the council’s environmental health department has raised no objection in terms of noise or light.

She reported that 273 letters of support have been received highlighting issues such as boosting the rural economy and increasing tourism sustainability. Three letters of objection were received highlighting impact on neighbouring amenity, validity of previous permission and impact on ecology.

A report to the committee said the site is currently occupied as a glamping site comprising of seven glamping pods “providing accommodation around the periphery of an existing lake”.

In addition, a communal building, office and ancillary accommodation is also existing”. An area of hard-standing for parking is located adjacent to the area in which the pods are sited.

It noted that surrounding lands are mainly agricultural with a number of dwellings “located sporadically in the immediate vicinity”.

The report indicated concerns regarding ongoing operations on the site are “not within the scope of this application and fall under the remit of the council’s enforcement section”.

It stated previous approval was granted on July 28, 2022 for six proposed glamping pods and welcome/communal building with associated site works and noted “the current development, as built, departs from the previously approved plans”.

The committee report added the proposal represents “a significant financial investment” of approximately £500k with turnover in the first year of operation, of £440,000, part of which it stated was “reinvested in enhancing the facility and used to subsidise the agricultural operations”.

It was also stated the facility has attracted 3,488 guests within the first year of operation.

It continued: “The application site area is now larger with an increase in the site curtilage, the proposal includes the addition of one new glamping pod and a communal building, the relocation and amendments to the office/reception building and three additional storage cabins.

“The proposal also includes changes to the design of three of the pods, together with the installation of two saunas and three pergolas, hot tubs, additional landscaping, lighting, ancillary furniture, wooden benches with fire pits which are located around the site.

“Each of the glamping pods now has individual hot tubs and there are two saunas on the site, one located adjacent to the entrance to the glamping pod site and one adjacent to the pond which extends onto the water on a wooden jetty structure.”

Dunsilly Sinn Fein Cllr Annie O’Lone, who is not a committee member but had speaking rights, raised concerns of residents over “ongoing development of the site”.

She also indicated a change of design of pods, noting what she described as, “a significant deviation from what was included in the original planning permission”. She also suggested there is “not sufficient evidence of delivering exceptional benefit to the borough’s tourism industry”.

Site neighbour Bernie Crossan told the meeting the development was meant to be six small cabins, welcome centre and a car park. “What was constructed is completely different,” she claimed.

She claimed the premises has been described on its website as “Love Island on steroids”.

She spoke of experiencing “noisy party-goers with guests in hot tubs and bottles smashed” at 1.30 am as well as “loud music and the song ‘Sweet Caroline’ blasting across the field in the early hours, singing, intrusive lighting making the site look like an airport landing strip”.

She went on to say that neighbours have stopped reporting incidents because “no action is being taken”.

In response to a query by Macedon Ulster Unionist Councillor Robert Foster, she said: “There is a huge outdoor space. Hot tubs are all outdoors. People are shouting in hot tubs over loud music.”

Airport Sinn Fein Cllr Annemarie Logue asked the “retrospective” planning application be rejected.

Bernie Crossan’s husband Kevin claimed the committee was being asked to approve a recommendation that is against council policy. He queried the size of the site saying that “you would expect planners to go out and measure the site”. He described Cotters Park as “a party location for many”.

Matt Kennedy, a planning agent, said that the applicants have “no objections to proposed planning conditions”.

When asked what has changed since the previous approval, Mr Kennedy said a noise management plan has been provided. He noted the number of objections to the present application is three and the last complaint over noise that was made to the environmental health department was over a year ago. He stated a noise management report has been carried out.

Cllr Foster commented: “This is a retrospective application. It did not comply with the first one on a number of different aspects.”

Mr Kennedy went on to say there has been “significant progress made on site in terms of management in terms of noise to make sure there is no impact on residents”. “We are taking noise seriously and intend to take it seriously in the future,” he stated.

One of the applicants, Ruth Alexander told the meeting: “What I have heard tonight from close neighbours is totally unrecognisable to what we have on site.”

Mrs Alexander reported that she checks noise levels from 10.30 pm until 11pm. “We did have a few noise complaints,” she acknowledged. She indicated the “vast majority” occurred in August last year between 7pm and 10pm with three after 11pm on one occasion.

“Part of what we have been doing on site has resulted in zero noise complaints. I will continue to visit the site at 10.30 at night. It has been successful. We do not have noise complaints from any other neighbours,” she explained.

Threemilewater DUP Cllr Sam Flanagan asked what rules are in place commenting that the location has been described as “Love Island on steroids”.

Mrs Alexander indicated that after 10.30 pm, there is a 24-hour decibel monitor in operation. She went on to say a welcome pack states ‘no noise after 10.30pm’ and it is stated in every email.

“Love Island on steroids is not something we have promoted ourselves as. It is not our words. The vast majority are couples; 15 per cent, families and five per cent, groups of adults – hens, whatever.

“Sometimes we have a more mature guest. It is a high-end glamping experience. It is not groups of teenagers running around shouting and screaming.”

In response to Cllr Foster who was seeking an assurance over adherence to planning conditions, the applicant said there were no conditions previously over noise. She said there was one additional pod although three were smaller than approved in terms of scale and there is capacity for fewer guests.

“We are attempting to correct the errors we have made through this planning application. We naively made changes without getting prior approvals in place. We are trying to make it right.”

Barry Diamond, the council’s head of planning, noted there have not been any recent complaints in relation to noise.

Glengormley DUP Cllr Alison Bennington asked which mitigations have been put in place regarding noise and light.

Mr Diamond said windows and doors of the communal building should remain shut between 11pm and 7am, there would be a restriction in guest numbers allowed on site and no amplified music to be played externally at any time.

Cllr Flanagan proposed accepting the recommendation to approve the application, seconded by Cllr Bennington who asked for acoustic fencing to be put in place. Mr Diamond said that acoustic measures could be implemented if deemed necessary.