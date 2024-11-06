‘Now, to have our meals in Asda is a dream come true! I’m excited to introduce our dishes to new customers and can’t wait to experiment with even more flavours in the future’

Craigavon-based Karri Kitchen has worked with Asda to secure three new listings for its high protein, low-calorie Southeast Asian-inspired ready meals, which will be available in all the retailer’s stores across Northern Ireland.

The new range includes Karri Kitchen’s signature dishes, Mango Chicken Curry, Mongolian Beef Noodles, and Black Pepper Beef.

Founded by Shera McAloran, who is originally from Indonesia and moved to Northern Ireland from Sydney in 2017, Karri Kitchen began as a home business in 2019, with Shera cooking healthy, flavourful meals inspired by her heritage.

Today, Karri Kitchen operates out of a purpose-built facility in Craigavon with a team of 30, producing authentically flavoured and healthy ready meals crafted with fresh, locally sourced ingredients to honour authentic Southeast Asian cooking techniques.

Shera McAloran, Founder of Karri Kitchen, said: “As a busy mum balancing full-time work, I struggled to find meals that were high in protein, energising, and didn’t require hours in the kitchen. I saw a need for convenient, health-forward Southeast Asian cuisine in Northern Ireland and started developing my own recipes.

“We work with other local suppliers to source high quality produce for the meals, and combine these ingredients with innovative South East Asian inspired cooking methods to bring out the rich authentic taste.

Craigavon-based Karri Kitchen has worked with Asda to secure three new listings for its high protein, low-calorie Southeast Asian-inspired ready meals, which will be available in all the retailer’s stores across Northern Ireland. Pictured is Shera McAlonan, founder of Karri Kitchen and Lorraine Drennan, customer trading manager at Asda Portadown

“Now, to have our meals in Asda is a dream come true! I’m excited to introduce our dishes to new customers and can’t wait to experiment with even more flavours in the future.”

Cathy Elliott, Northern Ireland local buying manager at Asda, added: “Asda is proud to support local brands, and Karri Kitchen is a fantastic example. Produced in County Armagh, Karri Kitchen’s meals use local vegetables and meats from Northern Irish farms.