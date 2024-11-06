'Having lived and worked in Northern Ireland for my entire career, the prospect of re-engaging with the local market makes this an incredibly exciting opportunity'

Specialist business advisory firm FRP has launched a new office in Belfast as it appoints partner Alison Hollywood to its forensic services team.

Alison Hollywood from Belfast brings more than 24 years’ forensic accounting experience, specialising in complex business interruption claims and advising on quantum in a dispute situation.

She advises a broad range of clients, including law firms, corporates, government bodies, insurance firms and brokers, on matters such as commercial disputes, breach of contract, professional negligence and insurance claims.

She joins from PwC, where she was a director and responsible for the disputes practice in Northern Ireland and Scotland, along with leading the insurance claims offering.

In her new role she will lead the firm’s forensic services work in the same jurisdictions.

Hollywood joins FRP alongside new senior team members and a graduate trainee, and is actively recruiting to support future expansion in Belfast. The team will be based in a new office at Urban HQ on Upper Queen Street.

She explained: "In the current economic climate, we’re seeing an increased demand for forensic services, particularly in disputes and investigations.

"FRP has built a strong reputation for advising on complex and high-profile cases, and the firm’s emphasis on team work and collaboration, combined with the ability to shape our local team and client base, were particularly attractive.

"Looking ahead, my focus will be on establishing FRP as a go-to firm for forensic services in Northern Ireland.

"Having lived and worked in Northern Ireland for my entire career, the prospect of re-engaging with the local market and supporting clients both here in Northern Ireland and across Scotland makes this an incredibly exciting opportunity.”

The appointment and the launch of a new office in Belfast represents the latest investment from FRP as it continues to support clients nationally as an advisory firm.

Geoff Rowley, chief executive of FRP, added: "Alison’s wealth of experience and her deep roots in the local business community make her the ideal person to lead our new office.