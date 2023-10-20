Engineer David Boyd Armstrong loves his job…and with good reason. He’s the envy of those who enjoy premium Irish whiskey or gin everywhere!

David Boyd Armstrong, the blender and bottler behind The Irish Whiskey Bonding Company

David, an aerospace engineer by profession and now one of the most respected and

successful distillers of spirits in Ireland, has just added a new skill of blending whiskeys

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

for successful export especially to the US, the world’s biggest marketplace for the

Whiskeys from the range

historic golden spirit.

Originally from Belfast, which is steadily regaining its standing from the 1930s as

Ireland’s leading whiskey blender and bonder, David runs Rademon Estate Distillery in

Crossgar, Co Down, the home of the hugely successful Shortcross Whiskey and Gin,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

with wife Fiona, managing director and an experienced businesswoman.

David, the master distiller, is also now the director of distilling and blending, a new role

at the family-run distillery.

They’ve invested in Irish Whiskey Bonding Company (IWBC), a new enterprise within

the established Rademon umbrella, that will mean much more whiskey, both single malt

and blended, being made available everywhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“IWBC pays homage to the great whiskey bonders and blenders of Belfast. While

respecting the past, IWBC is focused on looking forward and crafting new and exciting

Irish whiskeys for markets everywhere,” David explains.

Not content to just source whiskey from other distilleries across the island of Ireland,

IWBC will blend casks of Shortcross single malt, peated single malt and pot still with

other whiskeys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

IWC has just launched two new Grafter and Chancer blended whiskeys, alongside the

Merchant’s Malt, a 15- year-old single malt. Orders from the US have started to flow.

David continues: “We are Irish whiskey distillers and blenders at heart and love to

create new and innovative drinks The new company gives us a platform to take the

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

whiskey that we distil under our Shortcross Irish Whiskey brand and to use that to

create new varieties that will help us reach a greater number whiskey fans globally”

Images

David: David Boyd Armstrong, the blender and bottler behind the innovative

whiskeys

New: The three new whiskey’s blended at Rademon Estate Distillery in Crossgar

Rademon: David and Fiona Boyd Armstrong of Rademon Estate Distillery in

Crossgar, home of award-winning Shortcross whiskey and gin and the new