Co Down distiller David Boyd Armstrong toasts success with new Irish whiskey range
David, an aerospace engineer by profession and now one of the most respected and
successful distillers of spirits in Ireland, has just added a new skill of blending whiskeys
for successful export especially to the US, the world’s biggest marketplace for the
historic golden spirit.
Originally from Belfast, which is steadily regaining its standing from the 1930s as
Ireland’s leading whiskey blender and bonder, David runs Rademon Estate Distillery in
Crossgar, Co Down, the home of the hugely successful Shortcross Whiskey and Gin,
with wife Fiona, managing director and an experienced businesswoman.
David, the master distiller, is also now the director of distilling and blending, a new role
at the family-run distillery.
They’ve invested in Irish Whiskey Bonding Company (IWBC), a new enterprise within
the established Rademon umbrella, that will mean much more whiskey, both single malt
and blended, being made available everywhere.
“IWBC pays homage to the great whiskey bonders and blenders of Belfast. While
respecting the past, IWBC is focused on looking forward and crafting new and exciting
Irish whiskeys for markets everywhere,” David explains.
Not content to just source whiskey from other distilleries across the island of Ireland,
IWBC will blend casks of Shortcross single malt, peated single malt and pot still with
other whiskeys.
IWC has just launched two new Grafter and Chancer blended whiskeys, alongside the
Merchant’s Malt, a 15- year-old single malt. Orders from the US have started to flow.
David continues: “We are Irish whiskey distillers and blenders at heart and love to
create new and innovative drinks The new company gives us a platform to take the
whiskey that we distil under our Shortcross Irish Whiskey brand and to use that to
create new varieties that will help us reach a greater number whiskey fans globally”
