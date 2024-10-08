Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mark McAllister from Strangford has been appointed chief executive officer, following in the footsteps of Don Leeson who is retiring after four years

The vision and future direction of employment relations in Northern Ireland will be shaped under the leadership of Mark McAllister who has been appointed chief executive of the Labour Relations Agency for NI (LRA).

Mark, who has been the LRA’s director of employment relations services since 2019, follows in the footsteps of Don Leeson who retired as chief executive after four years.

A former regional trade union negotiator, Mark is an academic employment lawyer by trade. With over 20 years’ experience in both dispute prevention and resolution he has an in-depth knowledge across local, national and international employment and industrial relations. He is also renowned for his expertise in the underpinning employment law.

A part-time lecturer at Ulster University, Mark helps upskill future generations of lawyers, HR professionals and trade unionists and, importantly, helps build their capacity for dispute resolution.

Mark’s appointment comes at an opportune time for the LRA which is finalising its vision and strategy for the next five years, and beyond.

“There are few who would argue that the world of work has changed significantly – both for the workplace and the workforce,” said Mark.

“Prior to 2020, terms such as ‘flexible’ and ‘remote’ working were, for many, simply concepts. The changes have had a knock-on impact on the work and strategic emphasis of the LRA. As we are here to support both employers and employees, our priority is to bring them together, empower them and find a level of harmony that makes the work future fit for all.

“Research has shown that workplace conflict costs the local economy up to £1billion per year, so pre-empting and preventing disputes must be central to our plans. Learning from the past and capacity building is also vital, so that working relationships remain positive and productive.

“Under Don’s leadership we’ve been working hard to help our stakeholders better understand the Agency’s role and our core principles. This includes our impartiality, the confidentiality of our services, and our assistance in improving relationships and preventing disputes, while also recognising the fact that social issues quickly become workplace issues.

“I hope to take this to the next level, helping more employers, and employees, benefit from our expertise and guidance on all issues that have an impact on work today - and whatever work looks like tomorrow.

"It’s an ever-evolving landscape and with issues such as domestic abuse, diversity and equity increasingly impacting on the workplace, our team, tools and skills training are best placed to map out the good employment journey.”

Congratulating Mark on his appointment and recognising his long service to the LRA, Don Leeson added: “The LRA’s goal is to make work, work for all. Our voice is strengthened by practicing what we preach and striving to be an exemplary employer ourselves to create a productive and inclusive working environment at the LRA.

"Delivering this and high-quality services to employers and employees and their representatives, will continue thanks to the collaborative and supportive leadership driven by Mark and his senior management team.