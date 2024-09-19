The college enrols approximately 20,000 students annually and with over 900 members of staff.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lee Campbell is committed to adopting a collaborative and outward-looking approach in her role as principal and chief executive

The governing body of Southern Regional College has appointed Mrs Lee Campbell as its the new principal and chief executive.

From Co Down, Mrs Campbell, who studied at QUB, has been a member of the colleges executive team since November 2021 playing a key role in the strategic direction and financial management of the College, as director of finance and planning, and latterly as interim principal and chief executive since February 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs Campbell has made a significant contribution to the College’s business planning processes meeting current and emerging economic demands for upskilling and reskilling individuals, alongside maintaining and improving governance and financial controls since joining the College in 2021.

The governing body of Southern Regional College has appointed mum-of-three Lee Campbell as its the new principal and chief executive

Mrs Campbell, a fellow of Chartered Accountants Ireland brings significant leadership and management experience in executive and non-executive roles in both private and public sector bodies.

Mrs Campbell, as the first female in the role, is committed to adopting a collaborative and outward-looking approach in her role as principal and chief executive.

Delighted with the appointment, the mum-of three, explained: “It is a privilege to take on the leadership of Southern Regional College as the principal and chief executive. The college plays a key role in providing high quality education, training and development opportunities which are vital to build futures for our people and communities and support the implementation of the Minister for the Economy’s Economic Vision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As principal and chief executive I look forward to working in collaboration with the governing body, staff, industry and other key stakeholders to lead the college into the next stage of its growth and development. Ensuring the College’s full potential is realised through the delivery of a curriculum that is relevant to today’s students and employers.”

Southern Regional College is one of the largest education providers in the Southern region, with state-of-the-art campuses located in Armagh, Banbridge, Lurgan, Newry and Portadown. The College operates across the two council areas of Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon, and Newry, Mourne & Down in the southern part of NI.

The college enrols approximately 20,000 students annually and with over 900 members of staff.

Dr Thomas Moore, chairman of the governing body at Southern Regional College, added: “On behalf of the governing body of Southern Regional College, I am delighted to announce the appointment of Mrs. Lee Campbell as principal and chief executive officer, following a comprehensive and competitive external selection process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad