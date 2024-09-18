Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Faced with a decision pre-pandemic whether to stay or go, the partners decided that 21 Arthur Street, Belfast was where they wanted to be and developed an open plan renovation to offer room for more than 60 staff

Northern Ireland law firm Mills Selig has completed a renovation of its Arthur Street offices in Belfast which have been their home since 1999.

The renovation was said to reflect the journey of the firm over the last 25 years and provides room for more than 60 staff.

It features an open plan environment which has been designed by the firm with its team and client service to the fore.

Faced with a decision pre-pandemic whether to stay or go, the partners decided that 21 Arthur Street was where they wanted to be. The city centre location had become synonymous with Mills Selig, with great access to the centre of the city.

Chris Guy, managing partner at Mills Selig, said: "We have witnessed the area’s transformation from a slightly downtrodden street to a vibrant hub of shops and eateries. This progress mirrors our own journey of growth and modernisation.

"Our investment in this renovation reflects our dedication to our team and clients who love the area, and also supports the development of Belfast city centre."

Leading on the plans and interiors of the refurbishment, Anne Skeggs, head of property and partner at Mills Selig, added: "Arthur Street is more than just an address for us, it is our home, and we are pleased to remain true to our roots. We were passionate about creating a comfortable, energising space which encourages our people to do their very best for our clients.

"The smiles on everyone’s faces as the new office was revealed was an amazing experience."