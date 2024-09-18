Northern Ireland compliance firm set to triple in size after London acquisition

By Claire Cartmill
Published 18th Sep 2024, 09:38 BST
The Belfast firm Briefed will be merged with the legal and governance talent search company DMJ Recruitment in what has been described as a ‘landmark’ deal

Northern Ireland barrister-led training, compliance and technology business Briefed has been acquired by London-based Omni Partners.

The Belfast firm will be merged with the legal and governance talent search company DMJ Recruitment in what has been described as a ‘landmark’ deal.

This significant investment comes after 12 years of company growth under the leadership of founder and CEO, Orlagh Kelly.

Orlagh founded Briefed in 2012 while still a barrister, with the goal of spearheading innovative solutions in legal tech and data security. Briefed now employs 10 people, including three barristers delivering expert support for firms in the legal sector across the UK through a suite of e-learning modules and professional services.

Orlagh, who will assume the role of chief executive of the newly merged business, said: “Omni has a strong track record in supporting founders and I am thrilled that they share my vision and ambitions, evidenced by their investment in Briefed.

"The newly combined UK business will triple in size overnight. Our aim is to use that strength to become a leading global resource by providing specialist training, development and recruitment solutions to professionals in legal, corporate governance and compliance roles.

Northern Ireland barrister-led training, compliance and technology business Briefed has been acquired by London-based Omni Partners. Pictured is David Press, founding and managing director, DMJ, Orlagh Kelly, founder, Briefed and Marc Tobias, founding and managing director, DMJ. Credit: BriefedNorthern Ireland barrister-led training, compliance and technology business Briefed has been acquired by London-based Omni Partners. Pictured is David Press, founding and managing director, DMJ, Orlagh Kelly, founder, Briefed and Marc Tobias, founding and managing director, DMJ. Credit: Briefed
“I established Briefed to help organisations reduce their exposure to risk by not complying with key employment and compliance legislation and increasing employee effectiveness – that will now be further enhanced by our ability to source and place the most experienced, fully trained staff.”

The acquiring company, Omni Partners, are known for investing in mission-led, fast-growing companies who want to dominate their niche. Steven Clark, founder of Omni Partners, says that while Orlagh continues to lead the company, the new business venture is in safe hands: “We see a real opportunity for the combined business to become an innovative full-service talent manager that helps legal, corporate governance and compliance professionals match their talent with opportunities and supports their professional development and growth at all stages of their career.

“We are confident that under Orlagh’s experienced leadership, the combined entity will flourish.”

