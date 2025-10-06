Join a business that’s been part of Irish life for over 85 years — now recruiting graduates in supply chain and commercial

Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland is inviting the next generation of talent to apply for its newly launched Graduate Programme.

The two-year programme offers ambitious graduates the opportunity to kickstart their careers within one of the world’s leading beverage companies.

Graduates can apply to specialise in either supply chain or commercial, with each stream offering a unique pathway into the heart of Coca-Cola HBC’s operations.

Successful candidates will rotate through core departments, gaining a comprehensive understanding of the business, while being guided by inspiring mentors.

Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland has served the island of Ireland for over 85 years, currently employing over 960 people across its operations on the island.

Jenni Ardill, director of people and culture at Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland, said: “At Coca-Cola HBC, we’re passionate about accelerating graduate potential through meaningful career pathways. Our Graduate Programme is designed to challenge, inspire and develop future leaders who will help shape the future of our business.

“More than this, as a business rooted in local communities, we’re proud to play a role in supporting our local economy through job creation and development opportunities. This programme is just one of the many ways we’re building a stronger, more sustainable future for the communities we serve.

“As a graduate who started my career in the business 23 years ago in sales progressing through marketing, commercial excellence and now people and culture, I’m excited to welcome a new cohort of ambitious individuals who are ready to make an impact.”