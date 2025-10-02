The outdoor gear innovator impressed judges with his affordable, high-performance waterproof socks, earning a £1,000 prize and a spot in the regional showdown this November

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Coleraine entrepreneur has walked away with the top prize in the Causeway Coast and Glens Ultimate Pitch competition, thanks to his innovative idea...waterproof socks designed to keep feet dry in all conditions.

Sander Van Eck secured £1,000 for his business after impressing judges at the local heat of Go Succeed: The Ultimate Pitch, held at the Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart. The competition is part of a government-backed enterprise support initiative delivered by Northern Ireland’s 11 councils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Originally from the Netherlands, Sander who describes himself as an avid outdoor enthusiast, came up with the idea of waterproof socks after realising there was a gap in the market for affordable and high quality waterproof gear.

Ten entrepreneurs from across the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough have pitched their business ideas at the local heat of Go Succeed: The Ultimate Pitch, held in the Flowerfield Arts Centre, Portstewart

Already securing a distribution agreement with a French tactical equipment supplier, Sander’s customers range from dog walkers and hikers, to athletes and military personnel.

He was among 10 entrepreneurs from across the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough to pitch at the local heat of Go Succeed: The Ultimate Pitch, held in the Flowerfield Arts Centre, Portstewart.

Among the others was Fiona Houston of The Vault Gymnastics Club, who was awarded the local Inclusive Entrepreneurship Award. Based in Portstewart, the club provides access to gymnastics for children aged 1-17, aiding both their physical and mental fitness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coleraine-based designer, Sander Van Eck, has come out on top in the Causeway Coast and Glens Ultimate Pitch final after wowing judges with his range of waterproof socks, designed to improve comfort and performance for outdoors use. Pictured with councillor Oliver McMullan, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and Fiona Houston of The Vault Gymnastics Club

Councillor Oliver McMullan, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, said: “Huge congratulations go to all the finalists at the local heat of Go Succeed: The Ultimate Pitch which has truly illustrated the depth and diversity of our local entrepreneurial talent.

“An incredible set of pitches presented an amazing array of novel ideas. We wish Sander all the best in the regional final, and look forward to seeing his business, and those of all our finalists continue to grow and flourish over the coming years.”

Heat winners from each of Northern Ireland’s 11 councils will progress to The Ultimate Pitch regional final in Seamus Heaney HomePlace in Bellaghy on November 19.

The overall winner at the regional final will receive the Go Succeed Ultimate Pitch Award, £5,000 investment, and a prize package including a photography session supplied by Brian Thompson Photography, podcast recording session supplied by Attention X Studio NI, membership of Toastmasters, and a media training session supplied by LK Communications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ten entrepreneurs from across the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough have pitched their business ideas at the local heat of Go Succeed: The Ultimate Pitch, held in the Flowerfield Arts Centre, Portstewart

Winners of sub-categories at the regional final, which include the Go Succeed Impact Award for the best social enterprise, the Go Succeed Inclusive Entrepreneurship Award, and the Go Succeed Rising Star Award for the most inspiring 16–25-year-old entrepreneur, will also receive £1,500 towards their business idea.

Meanwhile, members of the public will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite regional finalist to win the People’s Choice Award, sponsored by Ardmore Group, with the winner also receiving a £1,500 cash prize.