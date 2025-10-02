Coleraine designer puts best foot forward to make ‘Ultimate Pitch’ with waterproof socks idea
A Coleraine entrepreneur has walked away with the top prize in the Causeway Coast and Glens Ultimate Pitch competition, thanks to his innovative idea...waterproof socks designed to keep feet dry in all conditions.
Sander Van Eck secured £1,000 for his business after impressing judges at the local heat of Go Succeed: The Ultimate Pitch, held at the Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart. The competition is part of a government-backed enterprise support initiative delivered by Northern Ireland’s 11 councils.
Originally from the Netherlands, Sander who describes himself as an avid outdoor enthusiast, came up with the idea of waterproof socks after realising there was a gap in the market for affordable and high quality waterproof gear.
Already securing a distribution agreement with a French tactical equipment supplier, Sander’s customers range from dog walkers and hikers, to athletes and military personnel.
He was among 10 entrepreneurs from across the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough to pitch at the local heat of Go Succeed: The Ultimate Pitch, held in the Flowerfield Arts Centre, Portstewart.
Among the others was Fiona Houston of The Vault Gymnastics Club, who was awarded the local Inclusive Entrepreneurship Award. Based in Portstewart, the club provides access to gymnastics for children aged 1-17, aiding both their physical and mental fitness.
Councillor Oliver McMullan, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, said: “Huge congratulations go to all the finalists at the local heat of Go Succeed: The Ultimate Pitch which has truly illustrated the depth and diversity of our local entrepreneurial talent.
“An incredible set of pitches presented an amazing array of novel ideas. We wish Sander all the best in the regional final, and look forward to seeing his business, and those of all our finalists continue to grow and flourish over the coming years.”
Heat winners from each of Northern Ireland’s 11 councils will progress to The Ultimate Pitch regional final in Seamus Heaney HomePlace in Bellaghy on November 19.
The overall winner at the regional final will receive the Go Succeed Ultimate Pitch Award, £5,000 investment, and a prize package including a photography session supplied by Brian Thompson Photography, podcast recording session supplied by Attention X Studio NI, membership of Toastmasters, and a media training session supplied by LK Communications.
Winners of sub-categories at the regional final, which include the Go Succeed Impact Award for the best social enterprise, the Go Succeed Inclusive Entrepreneurship Award, and the Go Succeed Rising Star Award for the most inspiring 16–25-year-old entrepreneur, will also receive £1,500 towards their business idea.
Meanwhile, members of the public will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite regional finalist to win the People’s Choice Award, sponsored by Ardmore Group, with the winner also receiving a £1,500 cash prize.
Go Succeed is funded by the UK Government and delivered by Northern Ireland’s 11 councils. The service supports entrepreneurs, new starts and existing businesses with easy-to-access advice and support – including mentoring, masterclasses, peer networks, access to grant funding and business planning – at every stage of their growth journey.