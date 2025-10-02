Christopher McCracken, managing director of Linen Quarter BID, Martina Connolly, CEO of Belfast One BID, Damien Corr, Cathedral Quarter BID manager, Michele Shirlow, Founder of Food NI and Stephen Ferris, head chef at Margot

Belfast Restaurant Week is serving up delicious deals, local flavours, and new foodie favourites

Belfast’s biggest celebration of food and flavour has arrived and is set to be even more mouthwatering than ever before.

Belfast Restaurant Week returns October 4 – 12, giving diners the chance to explore Belfast’s hospitality scene through limited edition menus, collaborative pop-ups, discounts and unique dining experiences that highlight both Belfast’s local talent and the incredible Northern Irish produce.

From stylish set menus and wine pairings, to sharing platters and craft beers, the week-long event showcases all that Belfast has to offer. Moxy Hotel dishes up casual bites and Belfast inspired cocktails, while diners at Henrys can enjoy a delicious 3 course dinner for less than £30. Visitors to Dumpling Library can try out a mix and match menu including 2 dishes, choice of side and a drink. Great lunch deals are also on the cards, with a £35 lunch at Roam and a lunchtime tasting menu with wine pairings available at Beau.

In addition to these week-long deals at a list of desirable venues, Belfast Restaurant Week introduces limited edition street food menu items at Halt, as vendors Katsu Kitchen and Fowl Play team up to create 'Katsu Tenders' and the 'Katsu Chicken Sandwich.'

While at the Morning Star, favourites such as pies and pints, and steak and chips are on offer, as well as a one-off Gourmet Night, which offers diners a special five course Taste of Ulster menu, celebrating the best of Northern Ireland’s food and drink heritage.

The week gets underway with a Taste of Belfast Chef and Producer Showcase at St George’s Market on October 4. Visitors are invited to join industry experts, Ciaran McLarnon from The Hundredth Monkey Bakery and The Focacceria, Stephen Ferris from Margot and Dean Coppard from Keenan's Seafood, as they create flavour-packed dishes using the best local produce.

Curated by Business Improvement Districts (BIDs) Belfast One, Cathedral Quarter BID and Linen Quarter BID, this week-long celebration is once again placing Belfast’s food scene firmly on the map, with the 2025 theme “Taste of Belfast” celebrating exciting new collaboration between the city’s leading chefs and local artisan producers.

Martina Connolly, Belfast Restaurant Week spokesperson and CEO of Belfast One BID said: “Belfast Restaurant Week showcases our restaurants and hospitality venues which are at the heart of our city. This year’s event shows the importance of the relationship between our chefs and local suppliers and displays the quality which grows on our doorsteps.

“This week goes far beyond good food, it is about hospitality, local producers, talented chefs, supporting local jobs and celebrating just how much this city has to offer. Our restaurants, bars and venues look forward to welcoming those from near and far to enjoy exciting food and drink and showcase this wonderful sector here in Belfast.”

Discover the best of the city’s vibrant culinary scene, whether you’re a food lover or simply curious to try something new.