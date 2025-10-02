New Applegreen outlet offers local shoppers quick access to food, fashion, and home favourites

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marks & Spencer (M&S) is making it even easier for customers to enjoy their favourite products with the launch of Click & Collect at its new Food outlet in Applegreen Lisburn North.

The “shop within a shop” concept offers over 400 M&S Food products, from fresh fruit, salads, and sandwiches to ready meals, sweet treats, and everyday essentials- including favourites such as Percy Pig sweets, M&S cookies, and Colin the Caterpillar cakes. Customers can also order fashion, home and beauty lines online to collect from the Lisburn Applegreen location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Click & Collect Convenience Customers can browse M&S products online and collect their items at the Lisburn North Applegreen at a time convenient time slot. The Click & Collect offers a quick, flexible, and contactless way to shop.

Marks & Spencer (M&S) is making it even easier for customers to enjoy their favourite products with the launch of Click & Collect at its new Food outlet in Applegreen Lisburn North

The latest opening is part of M&S’s ongoing partnership with Applegreen, following the announcement earlier this year of 20 new outlets in 2025. With 32 M&S Food outlets now open at Applegreen locations across the island of Ireland, the rollout ensures M&S products are accessible to more customers, wherever they are.

Eddie Murphy, country director for M&S in Ireland and Northern Ireland said: “We are proud to expand our partnership with Applegreen and bring M&S Food to another location in Lisburn. This rollout allows us to reach more customers, offering convenient ways to pick up M&S favourites on the go while delivering real value.”

Seamus Stapleton, managing director of Applegreen Ireland added: “The addition of M&S Food at Lisburn North demonstrates our commitment to offering customers the best food and hospitality brands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"M&S is a much-loved household name, and this partnership allows us to deliver a wider range of quality products and an even better experience for our customers on the road.”