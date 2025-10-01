Omagh Enterprise Company took a major step into the future today with the official launch of its first Digi-Hub. Pictured is Marcus Isherwood, chair, Omagh Enterprise Company, Geraldine Keys, vice chair, Omagh Enterprise Company, First Minister Michelle O'Neill, deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, Dr Nicholas O'Shiel, chief executive, Omagh Enterprise Company amd Councillor Barry McElduff, chair, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council

New town-centre hub transforms former health centre into thriving engine for enterprise, tech and regeneration

Omagh Enterprise Company took a major step into the future today (Wednesday) with the official launch of its first Digi-Hub.

The £6 million state-of-the-art workspace, opened by First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, has been designed to create hundreds of local jobs and transform the town centre into a thriving hub of business, jobs, and community.

The project received £4,125,000 from the UK Government and £300,000 from Department for Communities.

Dr Nicholas O'Shiel, chief executive, Omagh Enterprise Company, First Minister Michelle O'Neill, deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and Marcus Isherwood, chair, Omagh Enterprise Company

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “This impressive new £6 million workspace will be a real game-changer for the Omagh area, creating new jobs, growing prosperity and bringing significant benefits for local communities.

“As an Executive we are committed to growing a sustainable and regionally balanced economy and to do that we must harness and grow our use of digital technology and AI. I want to thank Omagh Enterprise Company and its partners for taking forward this ambitious project, which will make a significant contribution to helping us achieve that goal.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said: “We want Northern Ireland to be at the forefront of global innovation and to be a world leader in digital technology and AI and this new Digi-Hub is a great example of the future direction of travel.

“This is a hugely positive day for Omagh. I am confident these new premises, which have transformed a derelict health centre into a thriving hub, will empower local businesses, creating hundreds of jobs, and I look forward to seeing the opportunities it will unlock.”

The new Digi-Hub, based in the town centre on the Old Mountfield Road after an extensive refurbishment of the previously derelict Omagh Health Centre, is part of a long-term plan to build a network of hubs that will support hundreds of businesses and thousands of jobs by 2035. With ultrafast broadband, AI-powered tools, flexible private and co-working spaces, and a vibrant community of entrepreneurs, remote workers, and creatives, the Digi-Hub offers local people the chance to work globally while staying close to home.

Marcus Isherwood, chair, Omagh Enterprise Company, explained: “This is more than the launch of a building: it’s the launch of a movement. For too long, young people in Omagh have felt they must leave to succeed. Today, we’re opening the doors to a new future. One where they can build their careers, their businesses, and their lives right here. The hope is that by 2035, Omagh Enterprise’s network can support hundreds of businesses and thousands of jobs in Omagh, many in fast-growing AI-driven industries”.

The launch comes at a critical time for the town. In 2027, five of Omagh’s largest schools will relocate to the new Strule Shared Education Campus, leaving several town-centre buildings vacant. Rather than see decline, the plan, which forms part of the Fermanagh & Omagh Council’s Place Shape Plan 2035, is to transform these empty spaces into thriving Digi-Hubs — breathing new life into the town centre, attracting investment, and supporting businesses of the future.

The Digi-Hub has already been successful in its attraction of clients, with 20 of its target of 50 businesses already in place since construction ended in June 2025. With a business plan to fill all offices over three years, the occupancy rate is well ahead of schedule.

Nicholas O’Shiel, chief executive, Omagh Enterprise Company, continued: “Omagh has the people, the plan, and the proof that regeneration works. We have ultrafast broadband via Project Kelvin, a skilled workforce with global ambitions, over 100,000 square feet of workspace already available, a track record of successful enterprise support, and city-level connectivity at regional cost and quality of life. This launch shows what’s possible when a community chooses ambition over decline. Omagh is not just resilient: it’s ready to lead in the digital world.”

Miatta Fahnbulleh, Minister for Devolution, Faith and Communities stated: "We are working to create jobs and opportunities in communities everywhere. The Omagh Enterprise Digi Hub shows what can be achieved by helping communities build their own path to prosperity, ensuring that talent and opportunity aren't concentrated in just a few places but spread to every corner of the UK.”

Gordon Lyons, Minister for the Communities agreed: “I am very pleased to support the Digi-Hub, which is a fantastic achievement and a clear reflection of Omagh Enterprise Centre’s passion for supporting local enterprise. My department was pleased to contribute £300,000 in capital investment towards this transformative project. I also welcome the additional support provided through the Social Loan Capital Scheme, which is delivered by my department in partnership with Community Finance Ireland. The acquisition of the building through the Community Asset Transfer Policy managed by my department, is a powerful example of how policy can be translated into meaningful, community-led regeneration. It is inspiring to see such a bold and innovative initiative creating jobs and breathing new life into the heart of Omagh.”

The project builds on 40 years of proven success for Omagh Enterprise Company:

Phase I (1990–2015): Omagh Enterprise already supports 80 businesses and 400 jobs on its existing site.

Phase II (2015–2025): The £6 million Digi-Hub will deliver accommodation for 50 businesses and 250 jobs.

Phase III (2025–2030): Expansion of Digi-Hubs across the town centre to scale to 170 businesses and 850 jobs.

Phase IV (2030–2035): Vacated sites transformed as a town-centre Digi-Campus, hosting 300 businesses and 1,500 jobs.