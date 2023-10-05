Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Infuse Tea Bar has been in the heart of town’s tea community since 2017 and its founders have launched ambitious plans to open a ‘community hub’ at the iconic Huey & Henderson’s unit known as the Custom House.

To help fund the plans, co-owners Áine Davis, Duncan Davis, Dan McAuley, and Niamh McAuley launched a Kickstarter campaign last month and, as of this morning, have already raised over £11,000 from 121 backers...however they still need an extra £3,000 to make their dream become reality.

Áine explained: "So far, the journey to Tea Bar 2.0 represents a significant investment of over £50,000 from the team. Additionally, The Honourable the Irish Society are also contributing over £15,000 to revitalise the historic Custom House which was built in 1783.

“The Kickstarter campaign has raised over £11,400 from 121 backers, which is amazing. But, the campaign ends at 6pm tomorrow (Friday), so reaching the £13,000 target is absolutely crucial – no money will be given out unless the target is reached by this deadline.

“However whatever happens we’re truly honoured to have our plans chosen by the Kickstarter staff as a ‘Project We Love’, as it demonstrates our commitment to creating a unique tea bar experience that’s not just about tea but also about community and connection.”

The Tea Bar’s vision goes beyond just a tea and coffee shop. The co-owners are also dedicated to creating a community hub, offering various innovative initiatives to help those in need.

Áine continued: “Tea Bar 2.0 promises to be a welcoming and spacious haven for tea enthusiasts. The expanded venue will accommodate over 40 guests, allowing tea lovers to watch their tea being expertly brewed right before their eyes. Infuse will also introduce an extended coffee offering as well as an exciting food menu, enhancing the Tea Bar experience for all. However it’s not all about just tea and coffee.”

Agreeing Dan, co-owner, continued: “Through our Tea Bar, we aim to create a space where everyone feels welcome. We’re excited about our community projects, like the pay-it-forward wall where patrons can prepay items for those in need, fostering a sense of giving back. Infuse will also contribute alongside its customers to this heart-warming project.”

Áine added: “Infuse Tea Bar wants to express its gratitude to its dedicated community and customers, with special thanks going to those who have gone above and beyond. As well as the wider tea community and fellow small businesses for their unwavering support. The Kickstarter campaign invites backers to join this journey and receive exclusive rewards, including merchandise and access to unique tea experiences, as a token of appreciation for their commitment to Infuse’s vision.

"And if we’re lucky enough to reach the target and beyond, any extra money will be put back into the project and enable us to accelerate and expand our long term goals.

“We’re not just asking for financial support; we’re inviting the community to co-create something special with us which will help us to continue brewing a brighter future for Coleraine.”