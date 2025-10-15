Combining a decade of commercial property expertise with deep local roots, Neil Mellon carefully restores grandfather’s old barbershop on George’s Street into Mellon Properties

Belfast commercial property specialist Neil Mellon has launched his own estate agency, Mellon Properties, offering clients across Northern Ireland the benefit of a decade of industry experience.

After nine years with leading Belfast firm Frazer Kidd – where he built a strong reputation in commercial sales, lettings and valuations – 31-year-old Neil decided the time was right to strike out on his own.

His first office opens in a location with deep family ties: the former site of his grandfather’s barbershop on George’s Street, which operated during the 1950s and 60s.

The building, long vacant, is now being carefully restored – marking a personal and professional milestone as Neil brings new life to a space rich in heritage.

Mellon Properties aims to stand out from traditional estate agencies by offering a modern, approachable service, built on Neil’s experience both as a commercial agent and as a young homeowner himself.

While headquartered in Omagh, the agency will continue to handle commercial sales, lettings and valuations in Belfast and across Northern Ireland. Neil says Mellon Properties offers the best of both worlds – city-level expertise with regional accessibility

A Chartered Surveyor and RICS Registered Valuer, Neil sees the launch of Mellon Properties as the next step in his professional journey: “My time in Belfast gave me a fantastic grounding – I had the opportunity to work across every aspect of the commercial market, which is invaluable for clients looking for an agent with broad experience and strong networks.

"But I also felt it was the right time to expand my services and open my own agency, combining that professional expertise with local roots.

“The sector in Omagh has been dominated by long-established names, but it’s time for new faces and fresh energy. I want Mellon Properties to be modern, approachable and community-driven – an agency people can trust and feel part of.

“There’s strong demand across Northern Ireland for industrial, storage and mixed-use sites, particularly post-Covid. Investors want agents who understand both the local nuances and the wider commercial trends. That’s where I can bridge the gap – offering Belfast experience to regional clients, and vice versa.”

Mellon Properties will also provide residential services, though Neil emphasises that commercial property will remain at the heart of the business.

“I see real opportunities in Omagh and the west – from redevelopment of former school sites to the growing need for modern industrial and hybrid spaces,” he added.

"At the same time, I’ll continue supporting my Belfast clients. It’s about creating a connected service across regions.”