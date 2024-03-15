Commercial property agent grows to become largest of its kind in Northern Ireland
and live on Freeview channel 276
Commercial property agent CBRE NI’s Valuation and Professional Services offering has become the largest team of its kind in Northern Ireland after making several key appointments over the last 18 months.
The recent restructure of the team has seen the appointment of four new surveyors, enabling the 12 strong team to focus on the increasing requirement to consider sustainability as part of the wider valuation and lease consultancy service.
The decision to invest in the Valuation and Professional Services team follows an upsurge in new instructions across the service lines. This has been driven largely by increasing demand from CBRE NI's portfolio of existing and new clients for expert guidance on areas including valuation, lease consultancy and business rates.
CBRE senior director Mark Elliott, who joined the business in April 2022, said: "We are thrilled to have grown the team during the course of the last 18 months. Our sector has witnessed significant and sustained expansion year-on-year, and all market indicators suggest that this is set to continue as our client’s requirement to consider their green credentials continues.
“The recent appointments not only position CBRE NI as the largest Valuation and Professional Services team of its kind in the region, but also makes us better equipped to service this demand for an even broader spectrum of clients across all sectors.
“The latest round of recruitment reinforces CBRE NI’s commitment to nurturing local talent and investing in personnel to ensure we have the right people in the right roles to drive us forward collaboratively.
"Sustainability is becoming more prominent across all stages of the commercial property market generally. Our Valuation and Professional Services team recognise that valuation and lease consultancy advice go hand in hand as part of the wider asset management process, ensuring targets can be met effectively to secure investment value”.
A wide range of businesses and clients across a plethora of sectors, including office, retail, industrial, hospitality and renewables, have benefitted from CBRE NI’s unrivalled sustainability expertise and commercial property nous in recent months.
Mark continued: “Everything we do at CBRE NI is to maximise opportunities, manage risk and drive cost efficiencies for our clients. To record performance statistics like that and witness the impact we are making for our clients is incredibly satisfying and rewarding for the team, and green targets continue to be a priority key to the wider asset management process.
“We eagerly anticipate continued success in 2024 and to providing detailed advice as a means to deliver sustainability targets ranging from the preparation for, and funding of, upgrade works to effective commercial lease management.”
CBRE NI currently boasts the region’s largest number of RICS Registered Valuers on its books. This unique combination positions CBRE NI as the go-to agency for businesses across diverse sectors seeking reliable and expert commercial property advice, with a particular focus on sustainability requirements for commercial property.