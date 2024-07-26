Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The industrial sector continues to outperform both office and retail space, however pressures on the retail sector seem to have eased marginally

Occupier demand for commercial property in Northern Ireland has fallen at its sharpest rate since mid-2021, the latest Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Commercial Property Monitor has found, but the outlook for the industrial sector remains strong.

At all-sector level, a net balance of -15% of surveyors in Northern Ireland reported that occupier demand had fallen to the lowest balance since Q2 2021.

In terms of sectors, both office and retail space remained in negative territory, but some of the pressures on the retail sector did ease, with the figure reaching the least negative balance since the end of 2021.

Overall occupier and investor demand for commercial property continues to decline in Northern Ireland. Pictured is Garrett O’Hare, RICS NI commercial property spokesperson and managing director of Bradley NI

The industrial sector was reported to have fallen flat through Q2.

In regards to investor demand, this balance remained the same for the second consecutive quarter with a net balance of -12% of NI surveyors reporting a fall in investment enquiries. Investment enquiries for industrial space were reported to have risen through Q2 with a net balance of 11% of surveyors reporting an increase. Demand from investors for both office and retail space fell according to the results of the survey, with net balances of -22% and -25% of respondents reporting declines respectively.

On rental expectations, a net balance of -12% of surveyors in NI expect rents to fall over the next three months. There is an anticipated fall in rents for both office (a net balance of -22%) and retail (a net balance of -25%) space. Rental prices are expected to increase in the industrial sector with a net balance of 11% anticipating a rise, however this is at a slower rate than the 27% than was seen in Q1.

A net balance of -4% of NI respondents anticipate that capital values will fall over the next three months and although remaining in negative territory, this is the highest this balance has been since the pandemic. A net balance of 22% of NI respondents expect a rise in capital values in industrial space, up from 18%. Capital values for both office and retail space are expected to decline, but at a lesser rate. A net balance of -22% expect a fall in office space, up from -45%, and a net balance of -13% anticipate a fall in retail, up from -18%.

On the 12-month horizon, a net balance of -8% of NI surveyors anticipate that capital values will fall over the next year, up from -17% in Q1 and the highest this balance has been since Q1 2022.

Garrett O'Hare, RICS NI commercial property spokesperson and managing director of Bradley NI, said: "With inflation having cooled, Stormont back up and running, and a new UK government in place, there is a quiet sense of optimism in the market despite the continued challenges of increased cost of raw materials, planning delays and infrastructure issues.

"We've seen a real change in shopping habits, and conditions are very different compared to a few years ago, but there are still opportunities for commercial retail property with some optimism in shopping centre transactions over the last 12 months.

