Elder Home Share (EHS), an initiative that connects older adults with younger people for enhanced safety and companionship, has announced its expansion into Northern Ireland.

This expansion marks a significant step in the Dublin-based organisation’s mission to combat loneliness and provide reliable, caring support to the elderly across a broader region.Since it was founded in 2015, EHS has been dedicated to addressing the critical issues of loneliness and safety among the elderly by matching them with trustworthy younger companions usually aged between 25 to 45.

The service not only provides essential companionship but also ensures a safer living environment for older adults who may be at risk of falls or feeling isolated.

Elder Home Share (EHS), a leading initiative based in Dublin that connects older adults with younger people for enhanced safety and companionship, has announced its expansion into Northern Ireland. Pictured is CEO Saoirse Sheridan who was recently honoured with the Social Entrepreneur Ireland Award, recognising her dedication and innovative approach to social care

Saoirse Sheridan, CEO and founder of Elder Home Share, said: “With the successful model established in Dublin, EHS is excited to bring its innovative and compassionate approach to Northern Ireland. This expansion aims to reach more families in need, offering them the peace of mind that comes with knowing their elderly loved ones are cared for and safe.“At Elder Home Share, we believe in the power of connection and the importance of safety. Our service not only provides practical assistance but also enriches lives through meaningful companionship.

"We aim to create a safer, happier, and more connected community for the elderly.”The EHS match process begins when an adult child contacts EHS seeking companionship for their parent or loved one.

After registering on the website, they receive onboarding documents from EHS. The older person signs an authority of notice agreement form, and EHS searches its database for a suitable companion. This is followed by checks, including three character references and valid ID verification. Once a match is found, the companion moves in, and all parties sign a home share agreement. There is a one month testing period and a check in call at the end of the first week, and again at the end of month one to ensure the match is going well.

Saoirse continued: “EHS stands out for its clear vetting, customer service, pricing and matching process. We ensure that the daily routines of both parties align, and companions are selected based on their friendliness, patience, and trustworthiness. The family of the older adult plays a crucial role in ensuring compatibility, as they know their loved one best.“The benefits of EHS have been proven already with around 40 current companionships taking place in the Republic of Ireland. Our companions provide a watchful presence during any potential falls and accidents.