Praxis Care marks four decades of dedicated service and support for individuals with mental ill health, learning disabilities, autism and dementia

Northern Ireland social care charity Praxis Care is celebrating their 40th birthday today (Wednesday).

The organisation, which supports 1,500 local individuals with mental ill health, autism, intellectual/learning disabilities and dementia, recently held a garden party in their Serenity Garden at Mount Zion House, Lurgan.

Marking four decades of dedicated service and support, the joyous event brought together the people Praxis Care supports, their families and friends, staff and the local community.

Northern Ireland social care charity Praxis Care turns 40 today marking four decades of dedicated service and support for individuals with mental ill health, learning disabilities, autism and dementia. They held a garden party at their Serenity Garden at Mount Zion House, transforming the area into a vibrant celebration. Pictured are regional director Deirdre Carr, manager Cathy Lyness and director Greer Wilson, with people supported by Praxis Care Lurgan

Attendees enjoyed a variety of activities including market stalls, barbecue, live music, face painting, raffle and arts and crafts. A number of local businesses and organisations had stalls at the event. The day also saw sponsorship from Milne Funeral Services and donations from Tesco and the Henderson Group.

A number of local businesses including M-Dolls Hair Salon, Kool Kutz and Cafolla Joe's provided vouchers and gifts for the raffle. Live music was provided throughout the day from local band, Clip.

The party was hosted by Lurgan DISH (Dispersed Intensively Supported Housing). The service provides support to adults within their own homes, providing recovery-based care and support to individuals with mental ill health.

Greer Wilson, director of care & development Northern Ireland and Isle of Man, was touched by the effort put into celebrating this milestone: “There has been a fantastic turn out in Lurgan to celebrate our 40th anniversary. It’s great to see the local community and businesses here to support Praxis Care.”

A highlight of the day was a number of people supported by Praxis Care winning items from the raffle.

This event was just one in a series of 40 celebrations taking place this summer across Ireland, the UK and the Isle of Man to mark this significant anniversary.

Each event aims to bring together the local community and celebrate the remarkable achievements of Praxis Care over the past 40 years.