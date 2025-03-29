Minister Kimmins is pictured at the Belfast Tidal Flood Alleviation Scheme with members of the project delivery team Caoimhe O'Neill and Johnathan Carlisle

It is estimated that significant tidal flooding could affect more than 500 acres of Belfast City, including residential areas, parts of the commercial city centre, and major infrastructure

More than 3,000 homes and businesses will benefit from improved protection against tidal flooding through a £33m investment by the Department for Infrastructure, minister Liz Kimmins has said.

The recently completed scheme involved designing and constructing flood defences, typically one metre high, along approximately 850 hectares of the River Lagan, from Stranmillis Weir to Belfast Harbour.

Kimmins said: "Adapting to climate is one of my Department’s seven Foundations for a Better Future. While we cannot prevent all flooding from happening, we can reduce the impacts with appropriate infrastructure investment.

"Completion of this project means the City will be better prepared for future tidal flooding events, safeguarding both people and infrastructure whilst also promoting long term resilience.

"We are already experiencing a change in our weather with increasingly severe storms and the design of these flood defences takes into account climate change projections to 2080."

Gerard Rice, director of service for Lower Ormeau Residents Action Group (LORAG), explained: “LORAG welcome the completion of the Belfast Tidal Flood Alleviation Scheme and related mitigations, these offer the neighbourhood a significant long-term risk reduction from tidal flooding these works should greatly reduce the impact should such a risk be realised for their homes and businesses. LORAG commend the contractor Charles Brand for their considerable efforts made during the construction to reduce the impact that such extensive works had on the community.”

Peter Gallagher, river manager Lagan Weir, continued: "This £33m investment not only safeguards over 3,000 homes and businesses from the devastating impacts of tidal flooding but future proofs Belfast against rising sea levels, with defences designed for many decades to come.

"Beyond protection, the scheme’s thoughtful integration with the surrounding landscape ensures the River Lagan remains a vibrant and welcoming space for communities, visitors and investors alike. This project is a commitment to building a resilient thriving city for generations to come."

Clare Carleton, resilience manager, Belfast Emergency Preparedness Group, highlighted: "The completion of the Belfast Tidal Alleviation Scheme is a significant step to providing greater protection for the homes and businesses at risk in our City.

"Work is now progressing to raise awareness of this important scheme for our local communities and to ensure everyone is aware of the steps that will be taken to implement the defences to protect the City in the future."

Met Office chief scientist, Professor Stephen Belcher, added: "Our climate is changing around us, with more intense rainfall and rising sea levels. Met Office projections show impacts from storm surges and high waves in coastal areas are expected to worsen as sea levels continue to rise, increasing the risk of coastal flooding.