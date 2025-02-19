Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart expressed her delight at the completion of the scheme, acknowledging the efforts that went into securing the funding

The £6 million Banbridge Public Realm Scheme has officially been completed, bringing the final phase of a significant regeneration project for Upper Bann’s three main towns.

The project follows similar upgrades in Lurgan and Portadown, and its completion has been met with praise from local representatives, despite some challenges along the way.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart expressed her delight at the completion of the scheme, acknowledging the efforts that went into securing the funding.

Carla Lockhart MP said: "Having worked hard to secure this investment for Banbridge, it is fantastic to now see the project completed. While the process has taken time and, at points, been frustrating, the end result is a much-enhanced town centre that will benefit businesses, residents, and visitors alike. The feedback so far has been very positive, and I hope this will encourage even greater footfall and economic activity in the town.

“Banbridge is a fantastic town with a strong retail and hospitality offering, and I want to commend the dedication of our local businesses, who have continued to invest and work hard to make it such a success. This project has provided a much-needed boost, ensuring that Banbridge remains a thriving hub for commerce and community life.

“The improvements delivered through this scheme—high-quality paving, modern street lighting, and upgraded public spaces—have created a more welcoming and accessible environment. It is important that our town centres continue to receive investment so they remain attractive places for people to visit, shop, and socialise.

“As someone who has consistently lobbied for regeneration across Upper Bann, I know how vital projects like this are in keeping our towns strong and competitive.

“I know that with any project of this scale, there can sometimes be snagging issues. If anyone has concerns or issues that need addressing, I would encourage them to get in touch. I will be happy to raise them with the relevant authorities to ensure they are resolved.

“This investment, alongside previous projects in Lurgan and Portadown, represents a major step forward in regenerating our town centres. Each of these towns has benefitted from significant improvements, and this work will help to attract more visitors, businesses, and investment to the area.