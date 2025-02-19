Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hillsborough’s Graham helps 1,000 employees re-locate to city centre premises with bespoke sustainability and health and wellbeing features including a games area, in-house coffee shop and a self-vegetating “brown roof”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland contractor and interior fit-out specialist Graham has completed the multi-million pound fit-out of BT’s new office in Dundee.

The telecoms giant has moved from its previous premises on Ward Road, where it was situated since 1976, to 2 Greenmarket at West Marketgait, in the city centre and close to the waterfront.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aiding city-wide regeneration efforts and designed by architect, HAUS Collective, the state-of-the-art office space includes bespoke features to enhance employee wellness, including communal and collaborative spaces, a games area and an in-house coffee shop.

The five-storey, 76,000 sq. ft building’s sustainability features include a self-vegetating “brown roof”, where seeds dropped by birds or carried by the wind will grow, and two electric vehicle charging points. Staff are also encouraged to commute to work via active travel, with on-site shower rooms and clothes drying facilities available.

The fit-out is part of BT’s Better Workplace Programme, the largest workplace improvement and consolidation scheme of its kind ever undertaken in the UK. Customer service staff operate from the Dundee hub, helping communities, individuals and businesses to become better connected.

Daniel Chesney, strategic development director for interior fit-out at Graham in Hillsborough, said: “BT’s new Dundee HQ is a truly exceptional office environment. By prioritising sustainability and the health and wellbeing of its staff, BT has created a space which not only reflects modern ways of working but also emphasises that an office is more than just a place to work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland contractor and interior fit-out specialist Graham has completed the multi-million pound fit-out of BT’s new office in Dundee

“Having partnered with BT for over four years to deliver high-specification fit-out works, Graham is proud to continue supporting the business as it makes significant investments in key towns and cities across the UK.”

Brent Mathews, BT Group property director, explained: “We’re really proud of our incredible 2 Greenmarket building which is home to around 1,000 colleagues all focused on serving our customers. The building has been designed to meet high environmental standards – not only have we removed gas completely, reducing our CO2 impact by approximately 1 million kilowatts of consumption (185 tonnes of carbon) per year – but 50% of the roof is covered in green space.

“This acts as a mechanism to capture water and this in turn reduces the amount of water running through to the drains. We’re proud to be a part of the Dundee community.”

Northern Ireland contractor and interior fit-out specialist Graham has completed the multi-million pound fit-out of BT’s new office in Dundee

Murray Henderson, co-founder of HAUS Collective, added: “We are proud to have designed BT’s new Dundee HQ, located in the heart of the city’s Waterfront masterplan, presenting a fusion between Dundee’s historic character and its evolving urban landscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad