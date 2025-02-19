'Extraordinary milestone': Northern Ireland motor retailer celebrates 40 incredible years with local employee!
Shelbourne Motors, an award-winning motor retailer with dealerships in Portadown and Newry, recently celebrated a major milestone — Kate Gray’s 40th work anniversary with the company!
Kate first joined the company in February 1985, working at the Shelbourne Motors Toyota site on Tandragee Road, Portadown. She began her journey alongside the company’s founder, Fred Ward, and has since become an integral part of the Shelbourne team.
Over the past four decades, Kate has shown dedication, passion, and commitment, playing a key role in the growth and success of the business. From her early days helping out on the forecourt to becoming a central figure in the sales administration department, her journey is a shining example of loyalty and hard work.
The Shelbourne Motors team expressed their deep appreciation for Kate in a social media post: "Today marks an extraordinary milestone as we celebrate Kate Gray's 40th work anniversary at Shelbourne Motors!
“Thank you, Kate, for 40 years of exceptional service and for being an invaluable part of the Shelbourne Motors family! We are so grateful for everything. Here's to celebrating your legacy and looking forward to many more years!”
