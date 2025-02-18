New leadership appointment: Niall Gallagher joins the Northern Ireland firm to enhance operational efficiency amid exciting growth phase

Northern Ireland firm Lakeland Dairies has appointed a Co Tyrone man as its new chief operating officer (COO).

Niall Gallagher, a father-of-two, will join Lakeland Dairies’ senior leadership team and will report to Group CEO Colin Kelly. He brings considerable experience from a long and successful operational and commercial career in the dairy industry.

Most recently he served as integrated operations director with the global multinational food ingredients group IRCA where he was responsible for the European Sweet Business acquired from Kerry Group in 2023.

He previously held senior operations, strategic and commercial roles at the Kerry Group after joining the company in 2010, overseeing UK and Ireland operations across multiple production sites.

Niall Gallagher joins Lakeland Dairies at an exciting time for the co-operative as it continues to execute its strategy, Foundations for a Better Future. The strategy has a clear focus on adding value in every part of the business to maximise the milk price paid to Lakeland Dairies’ farm families as well as delivering world-class dairy products to customers and consumers across the globe.

Commenting on the appointment, Lakeland Dairies’ Group CEO Colin Kelly, said: “I am delighted to welcome Niall to Lakeland Dairies. He is an excellent strategic appointment for the co-op, marking a significant milestone as we continue on our added-value journey at home and abroad. He is a COO with a proven track record of operational, commercial, and strategic delivery both nationally and internationally, and he will be a key part of delivering our ambitious strategy.

“Our clear strategic focus remains on maximising the value of every litre of milk produced by our farmers and ensuring operational efficiencies at all our production sites. Niall is key to delivering on this strategic direction. We look forward to welcoming Niall into the business to continue delivering for our farm families, our people, our customers, and our communities.”

Niall added: “I’m delighted to be joining Lakeland Dairies at such an exciting time for the company as it continues on its added-value journey. The dairy industry and the co-operative movement play a huge role in enhancing the lives of people and communities across the country.

“I know Lakeland Dairies is an innovative, progressive and forward-thinking organisation and I am looking forward to working with everyone across the business to deliver on our strategic direction.”