Ara Partners acquisition of Natural World Products aims to expand the Belfast firm’s role in the circular economy, supporting decarbonisation and sustainable waste management efforts

Ara Partners, a global decarbonisation investment firm based in Houston, has acquired a majority interest in Natural World Products (“NWP”), a leading recycler of household organic waste in Northern Ireland.

The acquisition marks a significant step in Ara's commitment to accelerating sustainable waste management practices and decarbonisation efforts.

Headquartered in Belfast, NWP plays a pivotal role in the circular economy of the Island of Ireland. It has diverted over 1.5 million tonnes of organic waste from landfills in the past five years, helping customers meet their net-zero targets. With its critical infrastructure and market-leading position, NWP is well-established in organic waste recycling.

As part of the acquisition, Ara plans to build on the NWP platform and expand operations into new recycling and decarbonisation initiatives. Ara Infrastructure has committed additional capital to support the growth of NWP's platform and infrastructure.

CEO Colm Warren, who has led NWP through a period of significant growth, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, explained: "NWP’s evolution is a testament to how a local SME, with the right vision, team, and support, can grow into a platform that attracts sophisticated institutional capital.

“This investment marks a major milestone for the organics, soil health, and decarbonisation sectors on the Island, accelerating not just NWP’s growth but the broader infrastructure solutions needed for sustainable economic progress. We are thrilled to partner with Ara and look forward to working with Teresa and the team to realize our shared vision for the future.”

Teresa O'Flynn, partner and co-head of Ara Infrastructure, echoed this sentiment, highlighting NWP's role in the global push for net-zero targets: "NWP is a key player in the drive toward achieving our net zero targets and a business that aligns perfectly with Ara Infrastructure’s investment focus. With market leading organics recycling capabilities, we see a significant opportunity to transform the business into a more fully integrated waste-to-energy provide.