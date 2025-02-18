Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Napier Technologies Ltd, a leading provider of anti-money laundering and anti-financial crime compliance solutions, is establishing a new office in Belfast and creating 106 high-quality jobs with average salaries of over £46,000

A leading provider of anti-money laundering and anti-financial crime compliance solutions is establishing a new office in Belfast and creating 106 jobs.

Founded in 2015 in London, Napier Technologies Ltd (‘Napier AI’) has rapidly expanded, leveraging cutting edge artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to enhance financial crime compliance for Tier 1 banks.

Welcoming the investment, Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald, said: “Napier’s decision to establish a base in the north is a vote of confidence in our skilled workforce and thriving fintech ecosystem. AI and machine learning are transforming financial crime prevention, and this investment enhances the north’s reputation as an emerging centre for AI-driven fintech innovation.

“Invest NI has worked closely with Napier AI to secure this significant investment, which will create 106 high-quality jobs with average salaries of over £46,000. These roles provide excellent opportunities for local talent, while hybrid working arrangements will help ensure greater regional balance and accessibility.”

Napier AI’s new Belfast office will play a key role in advancing its cutting-edge technologies while fostering innovation within Northern Ireland’s thriving fintech ecosystem. 25 of the roles are in place with future roles on offer including software developers, business analysts, and programme managers.

Greg Watson, CEO of Napier AI, explained: “We are delighted to launch our new office in Belfast. The region’s exceptional talent pool, world-class universities, and supportive business environment align perfectly with our mission to make the world safer through intelligent compliance solutions. This investment represents an exciting milestone for Napier AI, and we are committed to delivering long-term value for both the local economy and our global clients.”

The company’s decision to expand into Northern Ireland followed a rigorous evaluation of several global locations, including Warsaw, Porto, and Lisbon.

Welcoming Napier AI to Northern Ireland, Kieran Donoghue, CEO of Invest NI, added: “Attracting industry leaders like Napier AI is a key focus of our new Business Strategy which emphasises driving economic growth through high-value inward investment, innovation and the creation of quality jobs. AI is revolutionising financial services, and by choosing Northern Ireland, Napier AI joins a dynamic community of companies shaping the future of the sector.