Regency House, Belfast’s five-star boutique accommodation offering, has appointed Nicholas Forsythe as its new general manager.

Originally from South Africa, Mr Forsythe, who recently relocated to Northern Ireland in January, brings two decades of leadership and hospitality experience within the luxury hotel and travel sector to the role.

As a seasoned hotelier, Mr Forsythe is equipped with a diverse skill set and a genuine passion for delivering unrivalled guest experiences and innovation. He has held several senior and leadership roles in various top five-star award winning hotels and resort properties in and around Africa with great success.

In his new appointment, Mr Forsythe will lead the team at Regency House through the upcoming launch of its third phase in a restoration project valued at £7million to date.

Scheduled to open this spring, the expansion will usher in a new era of multi-faceted hospitality experiences in Belfast’s historic Queen’s Quarter. To meet the rising demand for five-star accommodation in the city, the next phase of Regency House will introduce eight additional bedrooms, complementing its existing one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites, which have hosted local and international guests since early 2022.

A new ground-floor restaurant and first-floor lounge will further enhance the food and beverage offering, featuring rotating seasonal menus and carefully considered wine and cocktail selections. The latest expansion will also unveil a premium wellness suite complete with state-of-the-art fitness equipment, a sauna and cold plunge pool. In addition, a membership programme, providing individuals with access to exclusive experiences and benefits, is set to launch in late autumn.

While the latest phase of works remains on track for a spring opening, Mr Forsythe has already implemented bespoke initiatives to enhance the current guest experience, customer service and instil a culture of passion and focus amongst his team, including the introduction of an exclusive ‘In-Suite Kitchen Menu’. The innovative concept, which has been designed to showcase the talent of the in-house food and beverage team, celebrates the home-cooked flavours and local produce of Northern Ireland in a unique, ‘dine-in’ experience.

Speaking about his new role and the upcoming expansion, Nicholas, said: “This is a monumental time for Regency House, and I am thrilled to have joined the team in the lead-up to this exciting new chapter and significant period of growth.”

“I have been incredibly impressed with the unique hospitality experience that Regency House has brought to Northern Ireland. Since its opening, the dedicated team has consistently exceeded guest expectations, as reflected in the countless positive reviews and repeat clientele.

“As we approach the grand unveiling of the expansion, I look forward to building on this success and ensuring that we continue to deliver on an even greater customer satisfaction and guest service experience in our unique offerings across all new and existing facets of the business while showcasing the warmth and charm that exists in Belfast’s hospitality.”

Commenting on this significant appointment, Anthony Kieran, proprietor of Regency House, added: “The entire team is very excited to have Nicholas on board and at the helm of Regency House as we approach completion of the third phase of our £7 million restoration project.