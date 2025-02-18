Originally built by Andras House in 1991, the company has purchased the hotel from Tifco Hotels Group, which operates the franchise for Travelodge in Ireland, and becomes the only franchise Travelodge operator in Northern Ireland

Hotel and leisure group Andras House has completed the £8.75million acquisition of the Travelodge on Brunswick Street in Belfast in a deal supported by Danske Bank.

Andras House Ltd is a leading property development and hospitality company based in Belfast, with over 1,300 guest rooms across 12 hotels and apartment properties including the Crowne Plaza, Hampton by Hilton and Holiday Inn hotels in the city. Established in 1981, the business has an extensive portfolio of office, hotel and leisure developments.

The company has purchased the 90-room hotel from Tifco Hotels Group, which operates the franchise for Travelodge in Ireland, and becomes the only franchise Travelodge operator in Northern Ireland. Significant investment in a refurbishment of the property is now planned, in line with Travelodge’s programme of upgrades across its UK estate.

The building on Brunswick Street in the centre of the city was originally built by Andras House in 1991 and operated as The Belfast Plaza and then as a Holiday Inn before being bought by Travelodge in the mid-1990s.

Rajesh Rana, director of Andras House, said: “We are pleased to add this well-placed asset in the heart of Belfast city centre to our portfolio. Travelodge is a strong brand at the budget end of the UK market which people recognise and understand, and we are delighted to be its franchise operator in Northern Ireland. It is a vote of confidence in Andras House’s expertise and experience.

“We have a longstanding relationship with Danske Bank and the support of its team has been very helpful as we have grown and invested in the business. I look forward to continuing the relationship as we seek further attractive opportunities in future.”

Paul Currid, corporate banking manager at Danske Bank, explained: “Andras House is one of Northern Ireland’s most successful hospitality businesses and Danske Bank has supported it with funding for a number of significant transactions in recent years. We were pleased to be able to play a part in enabling the company to complete its latest investment.

“The acquisition of the Travelodge complements the other brands the company operates in the local hotel market and positions the business for further growth as leisure and business tourism continue to gain momentum in Northern Ireland.”

This summer, Andras House is also scheduled to open The Marcus Portrush, part of Hilton’s Tapestry Collection, ahead of The Open golf tournament returning to Northern Ireland for only the second time in 70 years.

The business is also set to start work on turning Dorchester House on Great Victoria Street into a 136-bedroom Adagio Aparthotel in February and plans to lodge a planning application for a 165-bedroom Yotel in Shaftesbury Square soon.