The UK’s leading specialist third-party manager of residential for rent homes, Fresh has taken over the management of Alma Place (The Property), a purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) property in Belfast.

The 393-unit property, which includes a mix of en suite and studio apartments, offers students top-tier amenities such as a fitness suite, yoga studio, gaming hub, karaoke booth, social lounge, landscaped courtyard, and various study areas. Each unit also comes with in-room laundry facilities.

Alma Place, which is ranked in the top 10 for student halls in Belfast by Student Crowd, is located in the heart of Belfast’s Library Quarter.

Now that the successful takeover of the property is complete, bookings for 2025/26 are open, with en-suites available from £156 per week for a 51-week tenancy and high-spec studios starting at £275 per week for a 51-week tenancy.

Linsey Cullen, head of divisional operations, North at Fresh, explained: “The addition of Alma Place is an exciting milestone for Fresh as we expand our portfolio in Northern Ireland. We’re committed to delivering an outstanding resident experience, and students will be able to benefit from our Be Wellbeing events and support programme. At Alma Place, we will create a vibrant and supportive community where students can thrive academically, socially, and personally.

"The exceptional facilities and prime location in the heart of Belfast make Alma Place a standout choice for students, and we’re thrilled to bring our expertise to this fantastic property.”

For those interested in living with us, please contact the local team on 02890 028820 or [email protected] or visit www.thisisfresh.com/belfast/alma-place/

1 . Alma Place PBSA in Belfast Fresh takes over management of Alma Place PBSA in Belfast. Pictured is the games room Photo: u Photo Sales

2 . Alma Place PBSA in Belfast Fresh takes over management of Alma Place PBSA in Belfast. Pictured is the outdoor courtyard area Photo: u Photo Sales

3 . Alma Place PBSA in Belfast Fresh takes over management of Alma Place PBSA in Belfast Photo: u Photo Sales

4 . Alma Place PBSA in Belfast Fresh takes over management of Alma Place PBSA in Belfast. Pictured is the gym Photo: u Photo Sales