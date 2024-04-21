Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Construction of the new Primark store in Ballymena is due to commence in the coming weeks, say the owners of Fairhill Shopping Centre.

The update on the much-anticipated retail project comes as demolition of the existing building is nearing completion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Antrim construction firm, Cleary Contracting Limited has been awarded the contract for what will become Northern Ireland’s second largest Primark store, occupying approximately 26,100 square feet of space.

Construction of the new Primark store in Ballymena is due to commence in the coming weeks, say the owners of Fairhill Shopping Centre. The update on the much-anticipated retail project comes as demolition of the existing building is nearing completion. Pictured is an artist's impression of the fashion retailer's new store at Fairhill. Image: submitted

Magmel (Ballymena) Limited, owner of the centre, says it is delighted to partner with this well-established local contractor.

Ryan Walker, director of Magmel (Ballymena) Limited, said: “As local owners we are proud to award this construction contract to a local family business. This significant contract will help support jobs in our local community and reflects our desire to invest in Ballymena and surrounding areas.

"It will be exciting to see the new store come out of the ground and we very much look forward to working with Cleary Contracting to deliver this landmark development.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan Cleary, Cleary Contracting Limited, explained: ‘‘As a local construction company we are excited to deliver this new landmark Primark Store for Fairhill Shopping Centre and it’s great to see the continued commitment of the redevelopment of the centre taking place.

Fairhill Shopping Centre has awarded Antrim firm, Cleary Contracting Limited, the construction contract for Primark. Pictured are Jonathan Cleary, Cleary Contracting, Valerie McLernon, manager, Fairhill Centre, Ryan Walker, Magmel Ballymena Limited and Tanya McKeown, TDK

"The project will provide employment for approximately 30 people during construction.”

With Fairhill on track to welcome Primark in 2025, it marks another milestone in the £7million redevelopment of the shopping centre.