The development of a £64 million world-class clinical research centre in Belfast took a major step forward today as construction work got underway, with the project estimated to create up to 1000 jobs and generate an additional £733 million GDP for the region.

iREACH Health is a Belfast Region City Deal initiative led by Queen’s University in partnership with Belfast Health and Social Care Trust and the Health and Social Care Research Development Division of the Public Health Agency. It is supported by funding from both the UK Government and the Northern Ireland Executive as well as Queen’s.

It is scheduled to open in Spring 2027, where it will accommodate up to 360 staff and bring together all the essential parts of the clinical trial ecosystem in one space.

Construction work begins on groundbreaking City Deal centre. Pictured is Professor Ian Young, chief scientific advisor to the Northern Ireland Department of Health, councillor Micky Murray, Lord Mayor of Belfast, professor Sir Ian Greer, president and vice-chancellor of Queen's University, Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald, Health Minister Mike Nesbitt and professor Judy Bradley, Director of iREACH Health

The new centre is being constructed at the Lisburn Road, beside Belfast City Hospital, and among key representatives from government, healthcare, and industry on site today were Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald and Health Minister Mike Nesbitt.

The planned 8,500 square metre centre will enhance patient care and drive economic growth to reinforce Northern Ireland’s position as a region of choice for clinical trials.

Professor Sir Ian Greer, president and vice-chancellor of Queen's University, said: “iREACH Health signifies a new era for clinical trials in Northern Ireland, bringing together world-class expertise and cutting-edge facilities to accelerate the development and deployment of new medical treatments.

“Through iREACH Health, Queen’s is delighted to further the partnership with the Belfast Trust, reinforcing our shared commitment to tackling healthcare challenges and improving population health through world-leading research. Queen’s has a long history of leading on healthcare innovation throughout our 180-year history and iREACH Health will help drive this legacy forward.”

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Hilary Benn, explained: “This is a vital project for the future of clinical research in Northern Ireland. iREACH Health is a great example of what can be achieved through collaboration with our partners, and of the benefits of the Belfast Region City Deal to support economic growth.

“This landmark initiative will create new jobs and opportunities in Northern Ireland and I look forward to seeing it helping to shape the future of healthcare across the region.”

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald, added: “By enhancing collaboration between academia, government and industry, this £64 million investment in iREACH Health will help establish our region as a prime location for clinical trials. iREACH Health will create good jobs and drive groundbreaking medical advancements, delivering economic and health benefits that will improve many people’s lives.”

