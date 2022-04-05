100 new apprentice roles launched by Moy Park

The apprenticeships are designed to nurture the next generation of talent across a range of disciplines including engineering, operations, food safety and quality.

As well as being fully-funded allowing apprentices to ‘earn while they learn’, Moy Park’s apprenticeship programmes have been developed in collaboration with specialist training partners and includes mentorship, classroom sessions, support and hands-on, practical learning experiences, all while benefiting from Moy Park’s additional workplace learning and reward schemes.

Nicola Hayward, early careers and apprenticeship manager at Moy Park, said: “There has never been a better time for young people to think about a career in food manufacturing, whatever their background. Not only is the food industry a high growth area, it’s also incredibly innovative with a diverse range of opportunities and careers. Our new apprenticeship opportunities reflect that diversity, and successful applicants can expect to develop essential and specialist skills that will prove invaluable as they progress their career at Moy Park.”

Current Moy Park engineering apprentice, Ashley Beckett

Kristin Wilson, Moy Park’s senior HR business partner, Northern Ireland, added: “We love seeing the enthusiasm our apprentices bring to the business and in return, we pride ourselves on providing each learner with practical, hands-on learning and mentorship every step of the way. Many of our site leaders and managers are former apprentices as are the training partners we collaborate with, meaning at Moy Park you are learning from people who have been in your shoes. Our apprenticeship programmes are truly unique, and we look forward to welcoming our 100 new team members in the coming months.”

