Previously chair and managing director of System Operator for Northern Ireland, energy industry expert Robin McCormick joins Solarfix as new non-executive chairman

Solarfix, Northern Ireland’s leading solar panel design and installation company, has appointed of one of the region’s most experienced energy sector leaders as its new non-executive chairman.

Robin McCormick was previously chair and managing director of SONI (System Operator for Northern Ireland), the organisation responsible for operating and developing Northern Ireland’s high voltage electricity transmission network.

A chartered director and electrical engineer, Mr McCormick has held a number of all-island executive roles in the energy sector at companies including NIE and EirGrid and is now an independent strategic advisor working mainly in the renewable energy sector.

Solarfix Managing Director Michael O’Donnell and new Chairman Robin McCormick at the company’s headquarters in Mallusk

Solarfix is currently experiencing a period of high growth and recently received a significant investment package from Whiterock’s Growth Capital Fund to expand its offering and accelerate its mission to help reduce energy bills for domestic and commercial customers across the UK and Ireland.

Michael O’Donnell, managing director of Solarfix said: “It is a real coup and confirmation of the level Solarfix is operating at to be able to bring Robin in as our new Chairman. He brings a wealth of experience of the energy sector in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland and will provide invaluable guidance as we expand the business into new markets.

“Part of our strategy as we win larger deals across the UK and Ireland is to enhance our overall governance framework and having someone of Robin’s calibre in the business to advise us on this will undoubtedly accelerate our growth trajectory.

“Solarfix trades on the quality of our products and customer service, helping commercial businesses with often complex electricity needs. Robin understands the impact solar and other renewable technologies have on the grid and will not only be able to help businesses unpick their problems but also to help policymakers see solutions at grid level.”

Robin McCormick, chair of SolarFix, explained: “I was a Solarfix customer before this opportunity came around and had seen first-hand that the company was a high quality, premium solar installer. When approached about the role I saw a genuine opportunity to do something special and I’m excited about the strategy we’ve agreed for the future.

“I have a lot of experience of the energy sector and the understand the challenges commercial businesses face from the energy transition, but also the huge benefits available to companies with an appetite to take advantage of the opportunity it affords. I have also been involved in businesses that are growing in a time of change and look forward to sharing those lessons in a non-exec role.”

With nearly 20mw of solar panels installed on sites ranging in size from 4kw to just under 1,000k and including flagship projects such as Royal Portrush Golf Club, Solarfix systems now form an important part of NI’s energy infrastructure. To date Solarfix has installed over 2,000 systems across Northern Ireland, generating more than 16 million units of low-cost electricity and saving over 4,000 tonnes of carbon per year.

The team behind the company has over 20 years’ experience in the Solar industry, from fitting rural off grid systems to large scale commercial projects in high rise city centre buildings. A typical Solarfix system can produce electricity that is cleaner and cheaper than buying it from the grid and pays for itself in under five years, mitigating fluctuations in electricity prices with panels guaranteed for 25 years.