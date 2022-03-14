Accountancy firm MB McGrady merges with Duffy & Co

The strategic move will see Des and Denise Duffy and their staff integrated into MB McGrady & Co’s Lisburn Road, with the expanded team now widening its breadth of service and specialisms.

Celebrating its 70th year in 2022, M.B. McGrady & Co is headed up by directors and chartered accountants, Malachy McGrady, Conaill McGrady and Seamus McLernon.

The company has a 40-strong team based across three offices, in Belfast, Newtownards and Downpatrick, where M.B. McGrady & Co. was first established by Malachy McGrady Snr and Edward McGrady.

Kim Rainey, Seamus McLernon, Conaill McGrady, Denise Duffy. Mal McGrady & Des Duffy

Malachy McGrady, managing partner, said: “We invested in our Belfast office back in 2019 relocating from University Street to a bright and modern new office on the Lisburn Road. Finally, after the challenges of the past two years for everyone, we’re delighted to be growing the Belfast office and adding additional expertise to our wider team.

“We have long admired the work of Duffy & Co. and are so pleased that Des and Denise, and their team, have now joined us as we further grow our business in our 70th year.”

Fellow director of M.B. McGrady & Co. chartered accountants, Conaill McGrady continued: “We share similar values to Des and Denise, including a commitment to professionalism and the delivery of expert advice, and it’s this shared approach that brought our two businesses together, significantly expanding our client base and depth of experience.”

Duffy & Co. was established in 1994 by chartered accountant and former chairman of the Northern Ireland branch of the Chartered Institute of Taxation, Des Duffy, and chartered accountant, Denise Duffy.

The company, formerly based on Eglantine Avenue, specialised in the delivery of accountancy and book-keeping services, taxation services and business services.

Speaking about the company’s decision to join M.B. McGrady & Co, Des, explained: “Over the past 25 years, we built a small, highly qualified team, that provided a full range of business and taxation services. Following several major changes within the profession, including the introduction of Making Tax Digital, we felt that the time was right to join a larger, independent practice with a greater offering in terms of specialist services and resources.”

Denise added: “M.B. McGrady was one of the first practices to significantly invest in Online Accountancy, launching a dedicated Making Tax Digital team to streamline clients transition to cloud-based software. This specialism, alongside the Practice’s other areas of expertise, enables us to access a wider breadth of service through the specialisms of the MB McGrady & Co. team. We’re delighted to have joined the business and look forward to helping to grow the Belfast office.”

