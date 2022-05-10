Additional funding secured to support sustainability in NI food and drink sector

Members of the AHFES group

Represented by the Northern Ireland Food & Drink Association (NIFDA), the innovative AHFES programme has to date provided extensive training and mentoring to food and drink SMEs across the Atlantic area regions of Ireland, Northern Ireland, Wales, France, Spain, and Portugal.

The additional funding of over €235,000 is aimed at the sustainability component of food manufacturing, and to help provide further training and support services for SMEs, helping them to analyse their current status and formulating recommendations for action towards incorporating sustainability practices.

Michael Bell, NIFDA executive director says the AHFES project has delivered considerable benefits to the participating companies: “We hope that this additional funding will encourage other SMEs to consider implications and possible opportunities from sustainability for their companies.

“The project adopts a practical approach and highlights both the benefits and challenges that need to be considered. We hope that it will be the first point of reference for SMEs who are looking at building their business to reflect the new eco-friendly and sustainable approach.”