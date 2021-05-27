Allstate gets accolade for cybersecurity strategies

Allstate NI was selected as a CSO50 winner for Privileged Account Risk Reduction (PARR), a project carried out by the company’s large cybersecurity team that operates across Northern Ireland.

The recognition for delivering outstanding business value and thought leadership comes amid Northern Ireland’s emergence as one of the world’s most dynamic cybersecurity centers and hot spots for security service projects.

Piloted between 2019 and 2020, the innovative PARR project mitigated risk by identifying and reducing the number of privileged accounts with access to Allstate’s most critical assets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the industry standard on business security and risk leadership, CSO50 celebrates the security teams driving forward innovation and leveraging world-class security strategies.

Judged by a global committee of industry experts and academics, the body recognised the exceptional work of Allstate NI’s security team for ensuring assets are centrally managed and exposed to minimal risk.

Keith Lippert, Vice President and Deputy Chief Information Security Officer at Allstate NI said: “We are incredibly honoured to be recognised with this CSO50 Award. We strive to provide the best-in-class security solutions and cutting-edge technology to protect Allstate and its customers, and this project is a great example of that work.”

Amy Bennett, Executive Editor of CSO said: “The disruptive events of 2020 – combined with sophisticated and far-reaching attacks like SolarWinds – brought new challenges and costs to organisations, their security leaders, and business outcomes. Our annual CSO50 Awards recognise security teams that bring innovation and thought leadership to solving the many risks their organisations continue to face.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.